AMES — Noah Freidel did most of his damage on Wednesday night on the offensive end of the court at Hilton Coliseum.
When it came to clinching a South Dakota State road win, Freidel made it happen on the defensive end cutting off Jalen Coleman-Landis before the Iowa State senior could line up a potential game-tying 3-pointer in the final seconds of a 71-68 win by the Jackrabbits over the Cyclones on Wednesday night.
South Dakota State led for over 38 of the 40 minutes played on Wednesday, going on top for good ahead lay-up by Douglas Wilson with 17:31 left in the first half. Freidel then grabbed the defensive rebound after a missed 3-pointer by Coleman-Landis and sank the first of five shots hit from 3-point territory by the South Dakota State sophomore.
"It's a good win for South Dakota State, but this was good for our team," Iowa State head men's basketball coach Steve Prohm said. "The last eight minutes are something we need to bottle up. We've got to grow. That's the biggest thing right now. We've got a lot of work still ahead."
Perimeter shooting would ultimately prove to be a major difference in the contest. Freidel led all SDSU scorers with 22 points, hitting five of South Dakota State's nine makes from 3-point range while the Cyclones were limited to just four makes on 23 attempts from 3-point territory.
"Some 3-pointers are good, but some are just too quick. We need to figure out the concept of how to play on the offensive end. We put ourselves in position to win it in the final 20 seconds. We ran our late-game 3-point chances. They were able to take us off the 3-point line and cause a deflection."
Baylor Scheierman had 18 points, 10 rebounds and four steals for the Jackrabbits (2-2), helping to secure the program's eighth victory over a Power Five team. SDSU led by at least nine points for the first 14 minutes of the second half before Iowa State got as close as 67-66 with 21.5 seconds left on two free throws by Javan Johnson.
Scheierman hit a pair of free throws, giving SDSU a 69-66 lead. Iowa State (1-1) got the ball to Coleman-Landis, who had a pair of 3-pointers to help the Cyclones close the gap after trailing by as many as 15 points early in the second half.
Coleman-Landis looked for an opening to launch a tying 3-point attempt. Freidel instead jumped in front of the Iowa State senior, forcing Coleman-Landis to reset and instead attempt a pass that was deflected away. Alex Arinas was fouled after the Jackrabbit steal and hit the final two free throws to clinch the win.
"For the 30 minutes, we were not very good on the defensive end. They play very similar to Belmont. They'll post feed and spread you out," Prohm said. "The second half numbers were tremendous. We held them to 32 points in the second half, but again the first half we were not in tune and not aggressive enough.
"From an internal standpoint, we're totally fine. People can point the finger at me. This game was going to be tough. I knew that. It's a veteran team and a very well-coached team. We're still growing. We need to be put in these situations, the late-game situations, to prepare us for the rest of the season.
Wilson added 16 points and nine rebounds for South Dakota State (2-2). Arians had 10 points and seven assists. South Dakota State was the picked to win the Summit League in the preseason poll, getting 33 of 36 first-place votes.
"It's really about understanding scouting report. This was the first really detailed scout we had of an opponent," Prohm said. "We understood how we wanted to execute our game plan. Now, it's a matter of understanding how to execute."
Solomon Young led Iowa State (1-1) with 24 points. Johnson had 13 points, seven rebounds and eight assists.
SDSU also beat Iowa State 65-58 in Ames on December 23, 2008 for its only road win that season, going 1-15. Current SDSU head coach Eric Henderson was on the Iowa State bench for that game.
"We didn't shoot the 3-pointer that well, but at least a third or half of them were tough shots," Prohm said. "Solomon averaged 13 points a game last year when we needed him to step up. We need to figure out how to get him in position to be in that type of position to take over a game going forward."
South Dakota State opened the season finishing sixth in the same Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic that UNI placed eighth in last week in Sioux Falls, beating Utah State to avoid facing the Panthers in the seventh-place game before falling to St. Mary's. Iowa State hosts DePaul in the Big 12-Big East Challenge on Sunday.
"You have to stay the course, grow and get better," Prohm said. "That's the only way you're going to get better at this level."