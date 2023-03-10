OSKALOOSA – Malik Edwards was starting to get a bad case of deja-vu on Wednesday night.
Eighth-ranked William Penn has been held to just 19 points by Rio Grande in the second round of the NAIA Division I Men's Basketball National Tournament. The Statesmen were shooting less than 30 percent from the field, had committed 13 turnovers and were facing a double-digit deficit with the prospect of having their season end on their home floor for the second straight year.
"I was starting to have flashbacks in my mind from last year," Edwards said. "I saw some of my teammates had their heads down. I just had to help keep my head up."
There would be no repeat of last year's heartbreaking second-round national tournament loss to Indiana-Kokomo for the Statesmen. On Wednesday, William Penn rallied to go ahead and stay ahead of Rio Grande scoring 53 points in the second half to secure a 73-61 win over the Red Storm, booking a trip to the NAIA National Tournament's 'Sweet 16' in Kansas City where the 16 remaining teams in the tournament will converge to decide a national champion next week at the legendary Municipal Auditorium.
"It has been brought up that we didn't get it done last year," William Penn head coach John Henry said. "It haunted me and haunted some of our returning players. The ball bounced wrong last year. It bounced right for us this year. Through injuries and distractions, we got it done."
William Penn advances to face Montana Tech, who will be making the trip to Kansas City for the first time in program history. The Orediggers, seeded fourth in the Cramer Quadrant, became the 16th and final team to advance on Wednesday during second round action across the country edging Thomas More 77-72 in overtime.
William Penn, meanwhile, is headed to the round of 16 in the national tournament for the eighth time in the last 11 seasons. The Statesmen found themselves in a familiar position on Wednesday, trailing at halftime for the fourth time in five postseason games trailing Rio Grande 29-19.
"We've been down at half six or seven times in the last 10 games, so it didn't scare the guys to be behind," Henry said. "We weren't shooting the ball well and weren't doing what we were supposed to do. I'm not a huge adjustments guy. I'm big on staying the course and doing what you're supposed to do."
Edwards would finish the night scoring a game-high 23 points for William Penn on Wednesday. At the half, the sophomore guard had scored just five points making just one of four field goal attempts and was searching for answers for both himself and his teammates.
"I was trying to figure out a solution on what we could do to turn things around," Edwards said. "We had to take care of the ball. Having 13 turnovers in the first half, that's 10 more shots guys could have taken that could have led to a lot more points."
Both William Penn (30-3) and Rio Grande (24-7) also had to battle through the second half shorthanded. The Statesmen, already missing James Pennington who was injured the previous night in a first-round national tournament win over St. Xavier, lost Rodrigo Soares to an injury during the frustrating first half.
"Rodrigo was so sad at halftime. He just couldn't go," Henry said. "Their buddies picked them up."
Rio Grande, however, could not overcome an injury to Kaden Warner. The freshman guard from Cincinnati saw a recurring injury come back late in the first half on Wednesday as a dislocated elbow brought Warner's season to a sudden end.
"He's dislocated his shoulder several times," Arrowood said of Warner. "We knew about it when we recruited it. It's always popped back in. It didn't pop in this time. We're praying it's just a bad dislocation. I knew it had to be bad for him to not be able to get back in."
First-team all-conference junior guard Miki Tadic led Rio Grande on Wednesday with 18 points, bouncing back from a tough national tournament opener the previous night against Marian. Despite Tadic's best efforts, William Penn was able to rally to take the lead for good with a 14-0 run that included consecutive 3-pointers by C.J. Washington and Daniel Autrey giving the Statesmen a 42-35 lead.
"I only played 20 minutes (against Marian) dealing with foul trouble, but I've never played for stats. I felt like I had to be aggressive. That led to more chances to score," Tadic said. "Teams like William Penn try to overwhelm you in the second half. You just have to stay calm and try to make the next right play."
William Penn and Montana Tech will face off on Monday night at approximately 7 p.m. Rio Grande, meanwhile, will look to join the Statesmen as a program that becomes a mainstay in NAIA men's basketball postseason play.
"We've got players on this team that were part of a program that had just two winning seasons in 18 years and hired a coach that had never been a head coach in college basketball before," Arrowood said. "They'll go down as the faces of the turnaround of Rio Grande basketball. They're the founding fathers of the resurgence of this program.
"I felt like we had enough talent to advance. We just didn't win, but we're going to come back and start building for next year. If these guys can put up with their crazy coach, I think Rio Grande basketball is going to start to become a household name and a team that people around the country fear. We feel we should be cutting down nets and playing in Kansas City."
