OSKALOOSA – John Henry never saw this one coming.
Even after completing the Heart of America Athletic Conference regular season and postseason championship sweep each of the past three years, the head coach of the William Penn men's basketball team wasn't sure the 2022-23 Statesmen would be able to keep that tradition alive.
"We graduated nine seniors from last year's team and half of my coaching staff," Henry said. "It's just come together from day one."
The brand new faces both on the court and on the bench helped guide William Penn to another highly successful season. The Statesmen followed up their run to the regular-season title that featured just one conference loss in overtime on the road at Baker with three straight Heart of America tournament wins.
For the fourth straight year, William Penn completed the championship sweep pulling away from Peru State in the second half on Tuesday for a 95-82 win at Penn Gymnasium. The eighth-ranked Statesmen improved to 28-3 on the season and will be back home next Tuesday to open the NAIA Division I National Tournament, right back in the same place they were a season ago with much-more experienced team.
"The kids have battled. They've taken to the coaching and the coaches have worked their butts off," Henry said. "I'm not going to lie. This one's special. This one's a little more emotional than most. I'm a little shook right now.
"I'll probably cry a little harder later on after a couple of beers. This is fun. I did not see this team going 28-3, including 24-1 in the Heart of America. Who does that?"
Malik Edwards led William Penn in Tuesday night's conference title game with a 24 points, one of four Statesmen to reach double figures in scoring. The sophomore guard hit nine of 13 shots from the field, helping keep William Penn shooting above 50 percent for most of the game, while making 3-4 free throw attempts as the Statesmen shot nearly 93 percent (26-28) from the charity stripe to put the Bobcats away.
"We shot great from the line. That's what we need," Edwards said. "This is one step forward for us. We'll find out who we play next week and get back in the gym. We're going to continue to work hard and get ready."
Chanze Cruesoe and Eddie Daley each added 15 points apiece for the Statesmen with Daley securing a career milestone during the key sequence of the championship game. Muneer Newton drove the length of the court before just getting a pass off while falling down near the baseline to the four-time letterwinner, who slammed the ball home to score his 1,000th career point giving William Penn a 50-38 lead two minutes into the second half.
"I had no idea I was coming up on that mark and I'm glad nobody told me. I probably would have been in my own head if I knew that," Daley said. "Scoring 1,000 points is a nice career accomplishment, but it doesn't mean much to me. We've got bigger things to worry about. It's a new season starting with nationals next Tuesday."
Daley's dunk was soon followed by a foul called on Jibril Harris, who led Peru State with 11 first-half points on Tuesday. Both Harris and Peru State head coach Roman Gentry argued the call, resulting in a pair of technical fouls that allowed James Pennington to sink four straight free throws giving William Penn a commanding 54-38 lead.
"That was a big momentum switch for us," Edwards said.
Peru State (24-7) never got closer than 10 points the rest of the game. Cruesoe answered a 3-pointer by David Wingett, Jr. that cut William Penn's lead to 61-51 with a 3-pointer as the Statesmen maintained a comfortable double-figure lead the rest of the way, building the margin to 94-74 in the final minute on a pair of free throws by Rodrigo Soares.
"Peru State is fantastic. They'll be part of the national tournament field as well," Henry said. "I have no idea what's going to happen with nationals. I don't really care right now. Whether we make it to the national championship game or get beat in the first round, this has still been a great year that I did not see coming."
Muneer Newton added 11 points for William Penn, matching Daley with nine rebounds. The Statesmen outrebounded the Bobcats, 51-25, in the Heart title game.
Wingett scored 22 points to lead Peru State, one of four Bobcats to reach double figures. Harris finished with 16 points, Man Man Baker scored 12 and Sayvon Traylor came off the bench to score 11 points for the Nebraska squad.
Both William Penn and Peru State will find out on Thursday night the match-ups for the opening rounds of the NAIA National Tournament. The Statesmen will host two first-round games next Tuesday with first-round games at 4 and 7 p.m.
William Penn will face their opening national tournament opponent next Tuesday at 7 p.m. The winners next Tuesday will play next Wednesday night at 7 p.m. That winner will be one of 16 teams around the country that will head to Kansas City to compete in the final four rounds of the national tournament at the Municipal Auditorium Mar. 13-18.
