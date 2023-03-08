OSKALOOSA – They're not always pretty in March.
John Henry didn't care about the style points. Just that William Penn finished the night with more points than St. Xavier.
Despite not having more points than the 16th-seeded upstarts from Illinois for most of the night, the eighth-ranked Statesmen found a way to put more points on the board when it mattered most. William Penn crashed the glass, collecting 49 rebounds including 11 as part of a double-double effort from senior Eddie Daley in a 75-65 win to open the NAIA Division I Men's Basketball National Tournament.
"We've been down at half several times in the last couple months and been able to turn it around," William Penn head coach John Henry said. "We're a second half team. We made adjustments. We just kind of gathered ourselves. We're not a great shooting team, but we do play defense and rebound. That got us through once again."
To Henry's point, William Penn struggled to shoot the ball both from the perimeter and from the free throw line. The Statesmen missed 13 of their first 14 shots from 3-point range in the contest, finishing 5-24 from beyond the arc in the contest, and missed 14 of their first 24 free throw attempts before eight straight makes in the final two minutes helped William Penn put the tough tournament opener away.
"We missed 14 free throws and just barely shot over 20 percent from 3-point range, yet we won the game by 10," Henry said. "We're outworking people. That's a good St. Xavier team, maybe the best 16 seed I've seen in any tournament."
St. Xavier set the early tone for a potential upset, exchanged five early lead changes with the Statesmen before taking the lead for good on a 3-pointer by Julian Barr with 13:39 left in the first half. The Cougars led throughout the remainder of the first half as William Penn struggled to get into a consistent offensive rhythm, shooting less than 35 percent (12-35) from the field including a 1-13 performance from 3-point range.
"Shooting at our rims didn't seem to help our shooting performance," Daley said. "The thing I wanted to preach to the guys at halftime was that this wasn't just a normal home game. This is the national tournament. I felt like I had to lay down the law a little bit. It may feel a little bit different because we're at home, but it's win or go home from this point forward."
Daley led by example on the court early in the second half, collecting four offensive rebounds in the first five minutes as William Penn cut St. Xavier's eight-point lead down to 37-36. Daley missed two free throws, however, that would have put the Statesmen on top ahead of a 3-pointer by Cedric Johnson that seemed to get the Cougars back on track leading 40-36.
Just as quickly, William Penn regaining the momentum and sudden control of the game during a key sequence with just under 15 minutes left. C.J. Washington drew a foul and made his first free throw, but missed the second with St. Xavier leading by three.
That's when the Statesmen came up with a key rebound as D.J. Purnell collected one of his five boards off the bench to keep the possession alive. That possession ended with just the second 3-pointer off the game for William Penn going through the basket as Daniel Autrey tied the game at 40-40.
"Nobody practices the free throw box out more than us. I will take it to my grave to the end of my career," Henry said. "It's like special teams in football. When you watch a lot of games, be it college of the NBA, nobody moves on free throws. Not at William Penn. You better be moving on a free throw. We battle for every free throw and work on it so much, these guys probably get sick of it. We even worked on it at shootaround and we got a bit one."
"Even though we're at the free throw line, we're not taking any breaks," Autrey added.
The constant motion and hustle of the Statesmen also started to create foul trouble for St. Xavier. That frustration manifested itself on a foul called on Tino Sebalj, who spiked the ball in response leading to a technical foul and a pair of free throws by Autrey that put William Penn on top for good.
"I think the style of the game was starting to get to us a little bit," St. Xavier head coach Robert Ford said. "We felt like we were getting the short end of the stick. William Penn made more free throws than we even attempted, but they play a physical brand of basketball. We just didn't a very good job of withstanding that in the second half."
William Penn used a 7-0 run, culminating with a dunk by Daley with 6:45 left, to open a 59-49 lead. Kevin Bishop's 3-point play with 4:43 left gave the Cougars (24-8) a chance late cutting William Penn's lead to five before a clutch 3-pointer by Muneer Newton silenced the hopes of the Cougars from stealing a late win away from the Statesmen.
Daley and Newton each scored 12 points to pace William Penn, who improved to 28-4 with the win advancing to a second-round encounter with Rio Grande on Wednesday. Autrey and James Pennington each scored 10 points for the Statesmen.
Johnson and Jack Halverson each scored a game-high 17 points for St. Xavier. Barr added 12 points for the Cougars while Bishop finished with 11 points.
