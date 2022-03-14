OTTUMWA – As Indian Hills basketball players arrived on Thursday at the Hellyer Student Life Center to prepare for the upcoming NJCAA Division I national tournament, a former Warrior standout also returned from the east coast.
Chris Payton, who played well enough to earn a chance to play in the Atlantic Coast Conference with the Pittsburgh Panthers, never got the chance to play for the Warriors in Hutchinson, Kansas. As a freshman, Payton was part of the 2020 IHCC team that was seeded second in the 24-team national tournament and seemed poised to make a run at the program's fourth national title when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, forcing that tournament to be canceled.
Braxton Bayless knows what it would have meant to Payton to get his chance to take the floor at the Hutchinson Sports Arena. As a freshman, Bayless joined Payton in getting the Warriors within one win of qualifying for the 2021 tournament before a one-point road loss in the district final at Dawson ultimately kept the Warriors from making that trip to Kansas.
Now, as a sophomore, Bayless has helped Indian Hills make it back to the national tournament in 2022. The seventh-seeded Warriors will look to earn their 14th straight win on Tuesday night in the second round of the tournament against 10th-seeded Northwest Florida State, an 87-77 winner on Monday over Trinidad State.
"We're definitely living out the dreams of all those guys that were part of this program over the past two years," Bayless said. "All those guys are happy for us. That's why this program is so great. They're all happy for us and we're all happy for each other.
"We know we've got a chance against anyone if we play at our best."
The best basketball of the season has carried the Warriors to the national tournament for the 17th time in program history. In fact, no team in the country is hotter than Indian Hills with the team's 13-game winning streak currently the longest active streak among the 24 teams entering the tournament.
"Every team is different. This group doesn't seem to be affected by much," IHCC head men's basketball coach Hank Plona said. "We practiced Monday and Tuesday last week, took Wednesday off and started up again on Thursday. We had basically been playing three Saturdays in a row. We've tried to stay fresh and keep the same routines in place we had getting ready for the regional final with Southeastern and the district final with Dawson.
"We've been trying to simulate what has been normal for us. Obviously, it's not a normal week when you're preparing for the national tournament. It's a different environment, but this team more than any other team isn't affected by those things. I think that's been shown in our record away from home this season (12-1 with a 7-0 record in road games) sums that up as much as anything. I've had some teams that don't react well to being lifted out of their comfort zone, while this team has been really good when encountering new experiences."
Indian Hills and Northwest Florida State are no strangers to each other, having played three times within the past decade. After edging the Raiders out in Florida by a single point (89-88) in 2013, Northwest Florida State has won the last two meetings against Plona and the Warriors including an 86-72 win by the top-ranked Raiders at the Hellyer Center in 2018 and a thrilling 65-64 win in November of 2019 as Tyon Grant-Foster's potential game-winning shot rimmed out to close out the NWF Classic.
Tuesday night's second-round clash brings together two of the most successful junior college programs of the past three decades. Indian Hills, ranked sixth in the final national poll, have won 27 national tournament games and three national titles in a four-year span from 1996-1999 while Northwest Florida State ranked 10th all-time with 35 national tournament wins and two national championships.
"We've seen Northwest Florida State twice in scrimmage situations, so there's some familiarity there," Plona said. "This group has been looking forward to getting back on the floor after having 10 days off. We're hoping to play four more games, so we're going to take it day by day."
For players like Taj Anderson, who like Bayless is getting a chance to play in the national tournament after missing out by one win on earning a trip to Hutch last year, redemption has been a big motivator this season. Besides former teammates that didn't get the chance to live out this dream, Anderson wanted to get his head coach back to the national tournament as Plona will lead a program-record sixth Warrior basketball team to central Kansas in mid-March.
"Coach Hank has done a lot for me in my life getting the chance to come here and so much more," Anderson said. "Everything I do is for Coach Hank. I'm always happy to make him happy."