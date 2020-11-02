FORT DODGE — Both the Indian Hills men's and women's cross-country teams finished with fourth overall in total team points and third among Division I programs on Sunday at the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference cross-country championships on Sunday.
Running one day after the conclusion of the Iowa High School state cross-country meet, runners from nine different schools competed on the same course at Lakeside Golf Course. The Indian Hills men scored 68 points, led by all-conference runs from Nick O'Connor and Jackson Burnett, while the Warrior women scored 71 points with top-15 runs from a trio of athletes.
Shiggo Shadin led the IHCC women by placing 13th overall in a time of 20:58, finishing ninth among Division I female athletes while earning second-team all-region and second-team all-ICCAC honors. Ottumwa native Monse Guerrero-Chapula finished 20th overall in 21:55.07, placing 14th in Division I to earn All-Region and All-ICCAC honorable mention honors in her freshman season.
Julie Granahan was the 25th overall female runner to cross the finish line on Sunday, finishing the race in 23:00.27. The IHCC freshman from Corydon earned all-region honorable mention honors as the 15th overall Division I runner in the women's race.
O’Connor led the nationally-ranked IHCC men, finishing ninth overall and seventh among Division I male athletes. The freshman from Clear Creek-Amana crossed the finish line in 26:15.82, earning second-team all-region and all-ICCAC honors.
In his first race of the season, Jackson Burnett finished 13th overall for the IHCC men in 26:49.49. Burnett was 10th among Division I athletes, earning second-team all-region and All-ICCAC honors.
Chris Metz finished 21st overall for the Warrior men in 27:17.09, finishing 16th in Division to earn All-ICCAC Honorable Mention status. Indian Hills rounded out the men's race with Ethan Mesenbrink finishing 24th overall in 27:35.47, Isaac Bryant placing 28th in 27:46.05, former Pekin all-state runner Colten Glosser placing 30th in 27:55.66 and Jacob Glandon finishing 43rd in 29:03.11.
Addy Dykstra finished 30th overall for the IHCC women in 23:54.35. Sydney Schlarbaum placed 40th in 29:25.47.
Members of the Indian Hills cross-country team will be back at Lakeside Golf Course in two weeks. The NJCAA Division I national cross-country championship meet will be held in Fort Dodge on Saturday, Nov. 14.