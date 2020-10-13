MASON CITY — Shiggo Shadin and Monse Chapula paced the Indian Hills women’s cross country squad with top-10 individual runs at the Trent Smith Invitational in Mason City. The 14th-ranked IHCC men, meanwhile, finished third in team points battling with third-ranked (NJCAA Division II) NIACC and (NJCAA DI) Iowa Central for the top scoring honors.
“That was our best top-five average of the year, even without the services of Alex Danels, who is one of our top five-to-seven runners for us,” said Indian Hills head cross-country coach Brent Ewing said of the Warrior men. “The group continues to do a good job of keeping a close spread from runners one through five.”
Just 80 seconds separated IHCC’s first five finishers, led again by freshman Nicholas O’Connor over the eigh-kilometer course. O’Connor’s time of 27:25.30 netted him ninth place, followed by classmate Christopher Metz (12th), Ethan Mesenbrink (14th), Issac Bryant (16th) and Colten Glosser (19th).
Shadin, who has been the Warriors’ top finisher in all three meets this fall, set the standard for the IHCC women again as the Des Moines native finished in fourth place in the individual race, clocking in at 21:55.71. Chapula’s outstanding freshman campaign continued for the Warriors, as she wasn’t far behind as the Ottumwa native came in seventh with a time of 22:34.01.
“Shiggo and Monse continue to be consistent leaders up front for us,” said Ewing.
Overall, Friday was the most consistent team performance by the Warriors, as four of the five IHCC runners set season bests or personal bests on the day, a fact that wasn’t lost on Ewing.
“Seeing four of five of our women set personal or season’s best marks is encouraging,” Ewing said. “I’m really excited to see how our women do as we get closer to the post season.”
Arguably the most impressive individual improvement for Ewing’s troops came from freshman Addy Dykstra. For the second meet in a row, the former Oskaloosa prep shaved a minute off of her previous season best. Friday’s mark of 24:59.40 earned Dykstra 14th place overall and put her in the top three performers for the Warriors for the first time this season.
“Addy has improved her marks substantially from the first two meets,” Ewing added. “That’s a huge meet for her.”
IHCC will now prepare for its home meet as the Warriors will host the Indian Hills Invitational this Friday. The women’s portion of the event to be held at Cedar Creek Golf Course begins at 4 p.m. with the men’s race to begin at 4:45 p.m.
In a week where the Warriors celebrated their highest national ranking in school history, the IHCC harriers now look forward to hosting their home event as Ewing’s thinclads are excited about the opportunity on their home course.
“We’re expecting some fast times out of this group next Friday at the Indian Hills Invitational,” Ewing said. The course is fast and the weather looks to be in the mid-50s.”
IHCC Men's Cross-Country Results
9 Nicholas O'Connor, Fr 27:25.30
12 Christopher Metz, Fr 28:08.55
14 Ethan Mesenbrink, So 28:15.68
16 Issac Bryant, Fr 28:38.15
19 Colten Glosser, Fr 28:45.28
35 Tayler Young, Fr 31:04.13
36 Jacob Glandon 31:08.38
37 Seth Emmons, Fr 31:13.71
43 Cade Curphy, So 31.59.73
51 William King, Fr 32:58.72
IHCC Women's Cross-Country Results
4 Shiggo Shadin, So 21:55.71
7 Monse Chapula, Fr 22:34.01
14 Addy Dykstra, Fr 24:59.40
18 Julie Granahan, Fr 26:08.72
23 Sydney Schlarbaum, So 29:59.71