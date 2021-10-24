AMES – Even 'the worst call in NCAA history' couldn't stop Iowa State from the most important win of its football season.
Brock Purdy threw for 307 yards and two touchdowns to Xavier Hutchinson, including a nine-yard catch for a score just three plays after having a 54-yard touchdown reception called back by officials for unsportsmanlike conduct for high-stepping into the end zone. Breece Hall scored the go-ahead touchdown for the Cyclones on a four-yard run with 5:29 left before the ISU defense stopped Oklahoma State within inches of a first down on a late fourth-and-1, clinching a 24-21 win over the eighth-ranked Cowboys putting Iowa State back in the top 25 and back in the Big 12 championship race.
“I’m just so happy for our team,” Purdy said. “It just felt good to finish it the right way.”
The Cyclones (5-2, 3-1) has won nine straight conference games at Jack Trice Stadium, a school record and the longest active streak among any Big 12 program. Iowa State has now won 16 of its last 18 games played in the month of October, a month that under head coach Matt Campbell has come to define the program for earning signature wins.
Iowa State, a preseason top-10 team with high hopes for chasing down a Big 12 title and possibly contending for a national championship, entered Saturday unranked for the third straight week after a disappointing 2-2 start to the season. The Cyclones have since won three straight Big 12 games, moving into a tie with Baylor and Oklahoma State for second place in the conference with the top two teams in the Big 12 standings at the end of the season playing in the Big 12 championship game.
Oklahoma State (6-1, 3-1), riding high entering Saturday's game with eight straight wins, lost for the first time in Ames for the first time since a memorable 37-31 overtime setback in 2011. The upset of the second-ranked Cowboys at the time sent fans out of the stands to storm the field at Jack Trice Stadium.
That same scene played itself out again on Saturday. The win is the fifth in the history of the series in which Iowa State has knocked off a ranked Oklahoma State squad and the seventh straight overall in the series decided by seven points or less.
“It was a really hard-fought game,” Cowboys coach Mike Gundy said. “When two football teams go against each other, you’re going to exchange blows.”
Will McDonald made back-to-back sacks to snuff out the Cowboys following Iowa State's six-play, 85-yard drive for the lead in the fourth quarter, forcing an Oklahoma State punt. After the Cyclones failed to pick up a first down, the Cowboys moved quickly into Iowa State territory needing at least a field goal to force overtime with a touchdown potentially giving Oklahoma State a ninth straight win to open the season.
After gaining 13 yards on two plays following an offsides call, Oklahoma State faced 4th-and-2 at the ISU 42. Brennan Presley got the ball with 1:09 left, but was stopped inches short by Isheem Young and Kym-Mani King allowing Iowa State to run out the clock.
“The character of this game is what we’ve talked about,” Cyclones coach Matt Campbell said. “It’s not always going to be pretty. It’s not always going to be easy.”
Purdy was 27-33 passing, finding Hutchinson 12 times for 125 yards in the win. Hutchinson caught a game-tying one-yard touchdown pass on fourth down with 4:39 left in the first half and scored on a nine-yard touchdown catch early in the second half, tying the game at 14-14.
“It was super fun,” Cyclone receiver Xavier Hutchinson said of the postgame scene. “It wasn't necessarily why you play the game, but it was (one of) the pros to playing the game.”
Sanders was 15-24 passing for Oklahoma State, finishing with 225 yards and three touchdowns. Presley caught two touchdown passes, including a 42-yard catch with 59 seconds left in the first half to give the Cowboys a 14-7 halftime lead.
Iowa State led 17-14 in the fourth quarter and was driving to extended its lead until Malcolm Rodriguez and Jarrick Bernard-Converse stuffed Purdy on a fourth-and-2 run at the Cowboys' 42. Four plays later, Tay Martin caught a 25-yard touchdown pass to put the Cowboys up 21-17 with 8:36 left to play.
Purdy responded, completing long passes to Hall, Hutchinson and Tarique Milton to move Iowa State inside the Cowboy 20. Hall, who rushed for 72 yards on 21 carries, scored two plays later on a go-ahead touchdown run extending his Big 12 record by rushing for a touchdown in 19 consecutive games.
Before his nine-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter, Hutchinson appeared to score on a 54-yard pass early in the third period, but he was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct for taunting before he reached the end zone. It was a call that was described as 'the worst in NCAA history' on the Iowa State radio broadcast.
That placed the ball on the Oklahoma State 18, and three plays later Hutchinson caught a tying 9-yard touchdown pass, stopping in the back corner of the end zone to blow a kiss to fans.
“It wasn't really a ‘going to get them back’ sort of deal,” Purdy said of the second touchdown pass to Hutchinson. “We had a one-on-one matchup.”
Iowa State (5-2, 3-1), back in the top 25 as the 22nd-ranked team in the latest Associated Press top 25 poll, plays at West Virginia (3-4, 1-3) on Saturday afternoon starting at 1 p.m. Oklahoma State (8-1, 3-1), now ranked 15th in the country, hosts Kansas (1-6, 0-4) on Saturday night at 6 p.m.