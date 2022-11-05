IOWA CITY — Iowa was riding last year when Purdue came to town.
The Hawkeyes were coming off a 23-20 win over Penn State, vaulting all the way up to No. 2 in the Associated Press national poll. Iowa was unbeaten and thrust right into national championship contention.
Things are a little different this year. Any hopes of a national title long ago vanished for Iowa.
Finishing the season on a strong note, however, is very much in play as the Hawkeyes head to Purdue looking to avenge a 24-7 loss at home to the Boilermakers that derailed Iowa after a 6-0 start to the season. This year, Purdue (5-3, 3-2 Big Ten) has more to lose entering the game one game behind Illinois in the Big Ten west division standings.
If Purdue can get past Iowa on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium, a showdown looms with the 16th-ranked Illini next weekend in may very well be the game to decide a spot in the Big Ten Conference championship game. Iowa, however, is looking to build off the momentum gained from last weekend's 33-13 win over Northwestern in what could prove to be a turning point for what has been an inconsistent season for the Hawkeyes.
"We work year-round for this stuff, so anytime you come out with a win, it's big," Iowa senior linebacker Jack Campbell said. "I feel like this is going to get us going in the right direction with the momentum."
Iowa (4-4, 2-3 Big Ten) has four games left to determine how the 2022 season will be remember. The final four opponents of the regular season for the Hawkeyes (Purdue, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Nebraska) have a combined overall record of 17-15, including a combined 9-11 Big Ten record.
All four games are very winnable. All four games could also turn into losses, putting the potential of just the fifth losing season in the last two decades in play for the Hawkeyes.
"We've been talking all year really, but especially in the last week, that you can't get down for too long," Iowa senior quarterback Spencer Petras said. "You have to keep working and push it through. That's kind of what we are looking at."
After struggling for several weeks, Petras led Iowa to a season-high in points (33) and nearly 400 total yards of offense last Saturday in a 33-13 win over Northwestern. Petras completed 21 of 30 passes for 220 yards and one touchdown, taking just one sack as the Hawkeyes led from start to finish snapping a three-game losing streak.
"We didn't put pixie dust on ourselves. We have just been doing the same thing we do week in and week out," Campbell said. "We played great in all three phases and played complementary football."
Iowa will need to play that same complementary football on Saturday to have any chance of knocking off the Boilermakers. Aidan O'Connell, who threw for 375 yards and accounted for three touchdowns in last season's win at Kinnick Stadium, is back with a new top target after finding David Bell for 240 yards receiving last year against the Hawkeyes.
Charlie Jones, who transferred from Iowa to Purdue, leads the Boilermakers with 840 yards on 72 catches and nine touchdowns this season. Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm is hoping Jones will have recovered from a lower-body injury sustained in a 35-24 loss at Wisconsin on Oct. 22.
"I think the luxury of having a game every week, except the bye week, is nice because you watch the film on Sunday and you learn from it," Iowa senior tight end Sam LaPorta said. "You kind of just get rid of it. Monday morning, you have a new plan to learn."
Iowa will be looking to continue to move the ball down the field with a balanced offensive attack after gaining 198 rushing yards on 36 carries. Kaleb Johnson led the attack, carrying the ball 14 times of 94 yards, giving Petras a chance to productively move the ball through the air.
"We are built to be pretty balanced," Petras said. "It makes our life easier in the pass game when we can run the ball like we did. It was a step forward, I think.
"We got a lot of guys involved. Ever week, we are trying to get a little bit better at certain things and stuff that we take off the tape," LaPorta added. "We ran the ball effectively, efficiently on the ground and stayed ahead of the chains."
