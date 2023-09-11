AMES — With the comeback seeming more and more likely a familiar phase of the game made the key plays once again.
Iowa was able to hold off Iowa State 20-13 in the Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk game, but everything was far from easy in the victory for the Hawkeyes.
Sure, the Hawkeyes entered the final quarter with a more-than-comfortable 20-3 lead, but the determined Cyclones entered the final stanza with a little something more to prove.
“We knew coming in here it was going to be really tough,” said Iowa football Head Coach, Kirk Ferentz after the game. “I can’t remember a time coming in here that it hasn’t been tough to get a win in Ames. A lot like two years ago this really turned out to be a defensive battle.”
As the fourth quarter started to unfold it seemed like the Iowa defense, the heart and soul of the Hawkeyes for the past several seasons, seemed to be off a step. Iowa State’s offense, which hadn’t done much with the ball since kicking a field goal at the end of the first half, seemed to gobble up chunks of yards throughout the fourth. They opened the quarter with a field goal, making it 20-6.
After getting the ball back the Cyclones drove down the field on a 14-play, 80-yard drive which ended in a touchdown in the back corner of the south end zone at Jack Trice Stadium.
Suddenly, with just under three minutes left, Iowa State had the momentum and an opportunity to tie the game if they got the ball back.
Iowa went three and out and forced the Cyclones to drive 62 yards if they were going to have any hope of tying the game.
With everything working against them Iowa’s defense woke up.
“We started slow with the defense, we were able to get that early field goal block which helped the defense play a little bit better,” Ferentz said. “Iowa State made things hard for us at times, but the defense really came up big for us at the end of the game. That’s what you gotta do to win these types of games.”
Iowa State had the ball back with under two minutes to go. In three plays they had netted nine yards. Suddenly it was fourth and game from the Cyclone 45-yard line. The Cyclones, who had turned into a passing team most of the second half, tried to run the ball, but the Iowa defense swarmed on the Cyclone running back and he was gobbled up for a loss of two yards.
With that all the Iowa offense had to do in order to bring back the Cy-Hawk trophy to Iowa City was kneel three times to run out the clock.
“You’ve got two programs in a state that doesn’t have 10 million people that really play at a high level,” Ferentz said. “I have a lot of respect for Iowa State, and anytime you can get a win against them is big.”
In a way it was fitting that the defense sealed the win for Iowa. Earlier in the game the Hawkeyes had made two defensive plays that helped give them the win, the 200th of Coach Ferentz’s career.
Iowa State’s first drive of the game resulted in a blocked field goal.
Then, late in the second quarter Iowa was able to take a 17-0 lead when Sebastian Castro was able to jump a route and intercept a ball and return it 30-yards for a touchdown. Casto’s first-career pick-six would allow the Hawkeyes to win their sixth-straight game in Ames.
Iowa opened up the scoring with a 28-yard field goal late in the first quarter.
Later, early in the second quarter, Jaziun Patterson was able to score off a four-yard rush. That rush was set up by a 59-yard run that Patterson broke off earlier in the drive.
“Jaziun (Patterson) is a guy that runs hard,” Ferentz said.
After the Castro touchdown, Iowa State retired to the locker room after Chase Contrezaz put the Cyclones on the board with a 42-yard field goal.
Iowa scored the only points in the third quarter when they hit a 34-yard field goal.
The Cyclones finished the scoring in the game with a 46-yard field goal and a Jayden Higgins touchdown pass from 16 yards out.
“I don’t keep track of wins, but someone said something to me a week ago,” Ferentz said about getting 200 wins. “I feel very honored, appreciative and supported long enough to be able to get to 200 wins. Rather if it is football, life, or whatever people want to do something of significance, and to be able to do that is pretty special.”
The Hawkeyes are now 2-0 on the season and will play Western Michigan next week.
Iowa State falls to 1-1 and will be on the road to play Ohio next week.
Iowa State out gained Iowa 290 yards to 235. Iowa State’s Rocco Becht completed 23 of 44 passes for 203 yards and a touchdown as well as an interception.
Seven different Cyclones caught a pass. They were led by Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel who both had eight catches. Higgins had 95 yards and a touchdown. Noel had 50 yards.
Cartevious Norton led the Cyclone rushing attack with 21 rushes for 59 yards. Abu Sama had eight rushes for 24 yards.
Iowa’s Cade McNamara completed 12 of 22 passes for 123 yards with one interception.
Luke Lachey led the Hawkeyes with three catches for 58 yards. Erick All caught three passes for 32 yards. Five other Hawkeye players had at least one catch.
Jaziun Patterson led the Iowa rushing attack with 10 rushes for 86 yards and a touchdown. Kaleb Johnson had 15 rushes for 28 yards.
