IOWA CITY — It was a win.
It was also the first game of the season. Head coach Kirk Ferentz is willing to chalk it up to that.
The Iowa Hawkeyes opened the 2022 football season on Saturday earning a 7-3 win over South Dakota State. Neither team reached 200 yards of total offense nor crossed the goal line in a game that featured two field goals and a pair of safeties, harkening back to Iowa's 6-4 win at Penn State in 2004, the fewest numbers of points scored by a Big Ten team in a win.
"There were a lot of things going on that we need to get better and get better at fast," Ferentz said. "The noise on the outside is probably a lot louder than it is on the inside. We'll be better next week."
Defense and special teams would ultimately lead Iowa in a game defined by field position. South Dakota State found themselves pinned inside their own 20-yard line seven times by Hawkeye punter Tory Taylor, who was called on to punt 10 times during the contest.
Taylor averaged 47.9 yards per punt, downing the ball inside the Jackrabbit 10-yard line five times. South Dakota State never got over midfield with the exception of their only scoring drive set up by an interception late in the first half that set up the Jackrabbits in Iowa territory.
"I just broke a personal record for punts in a game. That's probably not the best thing," Taylor joked on Saturday. "I'm a pretty relaxed guy. I just try to catch it and kick it as high as I can."
Taylor helped set up two safeties by the Hawkeye defense in the second half, hitting a 49-yard punt that was downed on the SDSU 1. On the first play after the punt, Isaiah Davis was tackled in the end zone by Jack Campbell giving Iowa a 5-3 lead with 4:03 left in the third quarter.
"I'm really lucky that there are guys on the punt unit that want to be on the punt unit," Taylor said. "Guys that run down there to either make tackles or call the fair catch, make sure the ball stays out of the end zone. We've got tremendous athletes on the special teams."
Iowa (1-0) appeared on the verge of finally breaking through offensively after the go-ahead safety. Arland Bruce IV hauled in a 27-yard pass from Spencer Petras, drawing a targeting penalty on the same play, before gaining 11 yards on a rush setting up the Hawkeyes on the SDSU 11-yard-line in the final minute of the third quarter.
"It's a lot different being out there for a game than it is in practice, so I'm glad I that game experience. I'm glad I got return kicks and got that work in," Bruce said. "Everyone is going to struggle at times. It's just a matter of everyone doing their jobs. There's some opening-week jitters you have to work through. It's just a matter of what we need to do first and not worry about what the defense is doing."
Iowa's most promising drive of the game ended with more frustration as Leshon Williams fumbled at the Jackrabbit 7-yard-line. South Dakota State, the third-ranked team in FCS, never got beyond their own 30-yard-line in the fourth quarter as another punt by Taylor downed inside the 10 led to Iowa's second safety as Joe Evans sacked SDSU quarterback Mark Gronowski in the end zone with 4:04 left, giving Iowa a four-point lead.
South Dakota State (0-1) got one last chance to drive for a potential game-winning touchdown, taking over possession with 36 seconds left at their own 20. Gronowski completed just one of four pass attempts on the final drive with a throw intended for Canyon Bauer being broken up by Terry Roberts with 15 seconds left to clinch the season-opening Hawkeye win.
"Defense was critical. Between that and the kicking game, they (the Iowa defense) took the field in really good position throughout the game," Ferentz said. "They did their job. They did what they had to do. They kept (South Dakota State) pinned up and forced to play a long field. There were a lot of really good efforts from a lot of people in all areas. That was good to see."
While the defense and special teams thrived, Iowa's offense struggled mightily in the season opener gaining just 166 total yards. The Hawkeyes netted just 57 yards rushing on the ground on 36 carries, averaging just 1.6 yards per rush, while Petras was booed off the field at the end of the first half after his interception set up a 44-yard field goal by Hunter Dustman that left the Hawkeyes and Jackrabbits tied at 3-3 at halftime.
"We need to grow offensively and I think we will," Petras said after completing just 11 of 25 pass attempts for 109 yards on Saturday. "I was focused on the next play and trying to get us going. A lot of our bad plays, we were one guy away from going and getting what we needed."
Oskaloosa native Aaron Blom scored the first points of the season for the Hawkeyes, hitting a 46-yard-field goal in the first quarter shaking off a 40-yard miss earlier in the game. Iowa hosts Iowa State next Saturday at Kinnick Stadium in the annual 'Cy-Hawk' contest starting at 3 p.m. Both teams will be looking for 2-0 starts.
"It was our first game. We got our first win," Petras said. "Let's get back to who we are."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.