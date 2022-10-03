IOWA CITY — As both a coach and a player, Jim Harbaugh has seen championship hopes at Michigan derailed by the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium.
"It's where top-five teams go to die," Harbaugh said earlier in the week.
Fourth-ranked Michigan had no intentions of being the latest top-five team to be derailed in Iowa City on Saturday. The Wolverines scored on four of its first five possessions before making holding off a fourth-quarter rally by the Hawkeyes to close out a 27-14 win in a rematch of last year's Big Ten championship game.
“We did a really good job mixing the run and the pass," said Harbaugh, who had lost games at Iowa as a starting quarterback of Michigan's second-ranked 1985 team and as a head coach of the second-ranked Wolverines in 2016. "We went to power players four or five times. I thought we did a good job mixing up the plays. That’s how you start a game. It was an impressive drive, and the game was impressive all around.”
Iowa came into Saturday's game leading the nation in scoring defense, ranking sixth in total defense and rushing defense. Michigan took on the challenge right from the start, driving 75 yards in 11 plays easily converting the only third down that the Hawkeyes forced before closing the drive with a 16-yard touchdown run by Ronnie Bell giving Michigan a 7-0 lead.
"I'm never discouraged by our players. I thought the effort was there. I thought we had a good week of preparation and practice," Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz said. "I thought the guys were wired in, and we knew what we were up against, what we had to do today to be successful.
"Credit our opponent; they did a good job of setting the tone and made it difficult for us in offensive and defensive phases, special teams maybe not as much, but they did a good job there."
Michigan had three long, sustained scoring drives in the first half, holding the ball for over 20 of the first 30 minutes running 44 plays to 18 plays run by Iowa's offense. The Hawkeyes reached Michigan's 42-yard-line on its second possession on passes from Spencer Petras to Luke Lachey and Sam LaPorta before three straight incompletions stalled the drive.
“I thought we still executed today; we were just inconsistent to our standards in the first half," Petras said. "We had three drives in the first half, on the first drive we couldn’t execute, on the second drive I couldn’t execute and the third drive penalties hurt us and we hurt ourselves. It's still a good team and a great defense that played well.”
Jake Moody connected on field goals from 44 and 35 yards out in the second quarter, lifting the Wolverines to a 13-0 halftime lead. Mason Graham sacked Petras on the first play of the second half, preventing Iowa from putting together a drive on the first possession of the third quarter, before five runs by Blake Coram moved the ball down the field on a 10-play drive by Michigan culminating in a 12-yard touchdown pass from J.J. McCarthy to Donovan Edwards, giving Michigan a 20-0 lead.
“This is a team that really prides themselves on blue collar mentality. They are a hardworking and physical team," Harbaugh said. "I always try to have our team be like that. I even looked it up one time, and the whole blue collar thing started in Iowa.
"I can’t remember the town, I think Des Moines, but the guys were wearing blue jumpsuits working in the mines. It’s people who do manual labor, people who work hard. We respect that and try to be about that. When you are playing a team that’s about that, it’s exciting and challenging."
Iowa refused to go away quietly as Deontae Craig sacked McCarthy, forcing a fumble that nearly turned into a defensive score for the Hawkeyes. The 21-yard loss helped the Hawkeyes flip the field, setting up a seven-play drive for Iowa's offense ending with a two-yard touchdown run by Kaleb Johnson on the first play of the fourth quarter, cutting Michigan's lead to 20-7.
"I thought our offense had a bit of a swag to ourselves in the second half, which is good," Iowa senior wide receive Nico Ragaini said. "I thought this was the best our offense has looked this season."
Kinnick Stadium got louder after Coram was stopped for a one-yard loss on third down, giving the ball back to the Hawkeye offense. Ragaini, Lachey and Arland Bruce IV hauled in three straight completions by Petras, driving Iowa to the Michigan 34 before first-down runs by Leshon Williams drove the Hawkeyes down to the Wolverine 14.
“I think we are coming together and building better chemistry there," Lachey said. "We’re following the plan and the scheme that is set for us. Little things like figuring out how to run a route better and block better. Watching and learning defenses has helped me."
Iowa ultimately drove inside the Michigan 10. Facing a 4th-and-2 at the Wolverine 6, Petras fired a low pass that LaPorta hauled in for a one-yard gain, coming up a yard short of moving the chains ending Iowa's quest to cut Michigan's lead to six with 5:41 left.
Iowa would force a punt, but a blitzing Wolverine defense cost the Hawkeyes 14 yards on four plays. Coram clinched the win with a 20-yard run for a touchdown with 1:19 left, giving Michigan a 27-7 lead.
"As crazy as it may sound, from where I stood, I thought our guys played hard and I saw some growth in our football team," Ferentz said. "Time will tell. We'll go from there. We'll look at the tape. We'll go back and lick our wounds a little bit, hopefully learn and grow."
Corum rushed for 133 yards while McCarthy threw for 155 yards and a touchdown, helping lead Michigan to 327 total yards against one of the nation's stingiest defenses. Petras finished with 246 yards passing, completing 21 of 31 pass attempts including a five-yard touchdown throw to Lachey with eight seconds left.
“Obviously, we would have liked to come out with a win," Lachey said. "I feel a lot more confident in my abilities.”
Fourth-ranked Michigan (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) heads to Indiana next Saturday while Iowa (3-2, 1-1 Big Ten) heads to Illinois. The Illini rolled to a 41-10 win at Wisconsin, leaving all seven teams in the west division of the Big Ten tied with 1-1 conference records.
"This game is behind us, we have another Big Ten opponent this week," Ragaini said. "We have to continue to grow and keep that swag with us."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.