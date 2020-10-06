AMES – Indian Hills fell by the slimmest of margins to rival Iowa Western yesterday at the DMACC Fall Invitational as the Warriors were outdistanced by the Reivers at Ames Golf and Country Club by a single stroke.
IHCC came in with a 287-stroke total over the 18-hole event, one stroke behind rival Iowa Western for the team title. Sophomore Antoine Sale continued his torrid fall season with another medalist honor, finishing in a deadlock at the top of the leaderboard with the Reivers’ Jakob Falk at 2-under 69.
“It was another win for Antoine, which is a great effort in some strong winds,” said IHCC Coach John Mulholland.
The winds which gusted to nearly 40 miles an hour at times, played a big role in the outcome according to the Warrior head man.
“The Golf course comfortably took the ‘W’ today. It wasn’t the result we were looking for, but playing golf in the wind again is giving us some healthy challenges that will help us for the rest of the season.”
Sophomores Harry Fearn and Thomas Burou continue their solid play as both Warriors were in the running for the individual title until the very end. Fearn was two strokes back of Sale with an even par 71, which netted him a tie for third place, while Burou was a stroke back at 72, good enough for a tie for fifth. While he didn’t factor in the team score, sophomore Blade Gadd kept pace with Burou as he also finished in fifth with his 1-over par 72.
“Harry played really solid again, along with Thomas and Blade,” Mulholland added. “They all could have been in contention for the win with a few putts dropping in their favor. That was an excellent effort from Blade.”
The razor-thin margin between the top two teams served as a learning point for the talented Warriors.
“Eighteen holes is quick, and we know the importance of saving shots more than ever in these one-day events,” said Mulholland.
The Warriors will regroup and spend the rest of the week preparing for the Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate in Jonesboro, Arkansas, which begins Sunday, October 11. The three-day event is hosted by Arkansas State University and will take place at Ridgepointe Country Club.
TEAM STANDINGS
Iowa Western 286 +2
Indian Hills 287 +3
Iowa Western-B 296 +12
DMACC 302 +18
Iowa Lakes 307 +23
Central College 311 +27
Iowa Central 315 +31
Hawkeye 318 +34
DMACC-B 319 +35
NIACC 330 +46
Simpson 340 +56
Hawkeye-B 349 +65
Southwestern 375 +91
WARRIOR INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
T1. Antoine Sale 69 -2
T3. Harry Fearn 71 E
T5. Thomas Burou 72 +1
T5. Blade Gadd* 72 +1
T13. Cyril Henault 75 +4
T29. Jake Calhoun* 78 +7
T35. Max Hartmann 80 +9
*played unattached