OSKALOOSA — Many have tried. Only Central Methodist has succeeded so far this season.
Friday night, the William Penn men's basketball team took care of some unfinished business with the Eagles. Q Cager led a balanced attack for the top-seeded Statesmen with 20 points as William Penn avenged its only loss, winning 92-81 on Friday at Penn Gymnasium advancing to the Heart of America Athletic Conference tournament finals.
"This is a special win. Avenging that loss was important to our players," William Penn head men's basketball coach John Henry said. "I thought our crowd was amazing again. We're catching basketball fever with our student section and our community support. I want to thank those people. They bring the electricity and our kids feed off it."
There was still plenty of energy left from both the William Penn fans and the players on Friday just 72 hours removed from a 101-97 overtime win over Mid-American Nazarene to open postseason play. The Statesmen erased a 14-point deficit in the final seven minutes of regulation, actually grabbing the lead late in regulation before finally securing the win late in the extra session as Kevion Blaylock led the Statesmen with 32 points, including five of William Penn's final six in overtime to clinch the team's latest close victory.
"This team has been challenged with so many last-second victories," Henry said. "Evangel, the team we're going to play on Monday in the tournament final, we beat them on a last-second jumper (85-84 back on Jan. 29). We've had teams in the past that blew a lot of people out. This team has not really done that.
"Winning is winning is winning. We have a saying around here within our program. Whether it's by one or 100, it's still a win."
Central Methodist (22-10) put the Statesmen behind again on Friday, opening a 17-10 lead hitting three shots from beyond the 3-point arc in the contest. The Eagles would use 3-point shooting to hang around throughout the contest, shooting 9-21 from deep with Jonathan Brown sinking four of eight 3-point shots as part of a 30-point night for Central Methodist.
William Penn countered first by capitalizing on turnovers, outscoring the Eagles 15-5 in the first half by avoiding turnovers and forcing miscues on defense. Whether it was off steals or defensive rebounds, the Statesmen had their sights set on the other end of the floor quickly moving the ball back to the offensive end resulting in a 16-6 edge for the game in fast-break points.
"We're trying to play fast. That's our philosophy," Henry said. "We also want the other team to play faster than they're used to. Some teams get worn out by that pace. It seemed like Central Methodist started to get tired with about eight minutes left. That's when we took control of the game."
William Penn (29-1) was able to make the final surge to the finish despite Cager picking up his fourth foul with nearly 11 minutes left. Off the bench, Josh Watkins stepped up to hit a pair of key 3-pointer player for Cager, allowing William Penn to maintain a 71-58 lead.
"We played 10 kids. We normally play about 12. I shortened the bench a little bit late in the season," Henry said. "I like those guys to be excited every day they come to practice, so I try to get as many guys in as I can."
Central Methodist trimmed what had been a 22-point William Penn lead down to as little as nine twice in the second half. Blaylock responded by completing a 16-point, 11-rebound double-double with four consecutive points including a dunk off a feed from Cager with 3:51 left that put the Statesmen up 84-71.
Karmari Newman added 16 points for William Penn on Friday. Chanze Cruesoe came up an assist short of a double-double for the Statesmen, finishing 11 points and nine assists.
Frederick Jackson added 10 points, giving all five William Penn starters a double-figure scoring night. Tim Cameron scored 16 points for Central Methodist while Thomas Sowoolu added 15 points off the bench for the Eagles.