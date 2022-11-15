WAUKEE – The Indian Hills sports shooting squad placed seventh overall at the Scholastic Clay Target Program (SCTP)/Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) Championships at the New Pioneer Gun Club over the weekend. Sophomore Landon Hubble was the top individual finisher for the Warriors.
As a team, the Warriors placed sixth overall in the sporting clays discipline and seventh overall in the skeet shoot. Nathan Dunsbergen led the Warriors in the sporting clays with a score of 69, the 11th-best mark of the event while Hubble was the top finisher in the skeet with a score of 93, his top mark of the 2022 season.
Hubble finished the two-day meet ranked 35th among all competitors. The sophomore fired a perfect round in the skeet shoot and posted a team-high 33 in the super sporting discipline. Hubble also led the Warriors with an 85 in the trap shoot, including a pair of rounds of 23.
Sophomore Camme Barber had an impressive showing in her final collegiate shoot. Barber posted an 86 in the skeet shoot with a high round of 24 in the opening frame. Barber also totaled a 47 in the sporting clays, a 22 in the super sporting, and a 77 in the trap shoot.
"Rollercoaster of a weekend up in Waukee at the New Pioneer Clay Target Center for the SCTP/ICCAC State Championships," stated IHCC head coach Jake Stalzer. "The weekend was filled with highs and lows. The conditions on Saturday were very tough – the coldest weather and some of the windiest conditions we've had to shoot in all fall. I was proud of every single one of our student-athletes for sticking it out and having great attitudes despite the conditions and some performances."
Stalzer noted the solid performances of his sophomore class.
"I knew our three sophomores of Landon, Nathan, and Camme were going to have to lead the way and I'm proud of them for stepping up and doing so," Stalzer said
Freshmen Johnny Guiter and Alex Shelton put together strong showings as well throughout the weekend for the EWarriors. Guiter placed in the top five for the team with an 82 in the skeet shoot while Shelton placed second overall in super sporting with a 30.
