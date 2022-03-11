BIRMINGHAM, AL — One year ago, Kalen Walker was running for Indian Hills Community College. Before that, it was the black and gold of Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont that Walker sported on the track.
This year, Walker is a second-team NCAA All-American for the Iowa Hawkeyes. Walker finished with a 6.64-second run on Friday at the NCAA National Indoor Track and Field championships, placing 13th overall in the men's 60-meter dash at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Alabama.
The former EBF all-state sprinter exploded onto the scene this year, tying the 60-meter school record (6.69) in his Hawkeye debut at the prelims of the Jimmy Grant Invitational. Walker improved his all-time best mark at the Larry Wieczorek Invitational, becoming the lone school-record holder in the 60 meters (6.67), running that time in both the prelims and final.
Walker bested top-level SEC competition at the Tyson Invitational, winning the 60 meters and improving his school record (6.61) once again. The former EBF and IHCC standout also finished third at the Big Ten Championships, ranking 14th nationally going into the NCAA indoor championships.
Iowa begins the outdoor portion of the track and field season next week at the Baldy Castillo Invitational hosted by Arizona State University. Besides Walker on the men's team, the Hawkeyes also feature Ottumwa natives Anne Guest and state champion twin sisters Alli and Grace Bookin-Nosbisch on the women's team.