College volleyball: Statesmen close regular season on winning note

OSKALOOSA – Eli Herro wasn't even looking to play volleyball coming out of high school.
Until he was contacted by a coach of a program that had yet to exist.
Four years later, Herro was honored as part of the first senior class in the history of the William Penn men's volleyball program on Tuesday night. Herro and the rest of the Statesmen rang the victory bell inside the Penn Activity Center after completing a 25-15, 25-16, 25-14 Heart of American Athletic Conference sweep of Clarke, clinching second place in the conference standings and a spot in the conference tournament semifinals.
"I was actually looking to go to an in-state school for college. When Coach (Luke) Bentley reached out to me and showed he had an interest in me, he came to a couple of my tournaments, I felt like why not? It was very cool to come to a place where I didn't know anyone and where we were just starting a team.
"When I came on my visit and saw the school, it was a pretty easy decision. I'm glad I came here. It's a very underated school. I've played many sports over the years, but I'm glad I chose to pursue volleyball in college at William Penn."
Besides the emotion of the night, William Penn took care of business in the hopes of making a run at qualifying for a second straight NAIA National Volleyball Tournament. With the win, the Statesmen avoided having to play this weekend in the conference tournament quarterfinals and will allow William Penn to host either Missouri Valley or Grand View next week needing just two wins to earn the automatic bid to the national tournament at the Heart of American Conference postseason champion.
"We've put ourselves in a really good position moving forward," Bentley said. "The guys did a good job taking care of the ball and taking care of business. Everything just kind of worked in our favor. You want that on Senior Night."
Eighth-ranked William Penn (16-9, 14-4 Heart) outhit the visiting Pride (8-17, 5-13 Heart) by a .415-.078 margin on Senior Night. The Statesmen quickly erased a 3-1 deficit in the opening game as Charlie Figy and Landon Krause each recorded a pair of kills to put William Penn ahead for good.
As a team, the Statesmen scored on four of the team's seven aces during the opening set. Clarke, meanwhile, failed to get a serve home for an ace at any point during the match as the William Penn defense successfully returned every serve by the Pride in the three sets.
"I'm 100-percent positive that this team has what it takes to get back to nationals," Herro said. "It's just a matter of staying together and staying on top."
Tied at 5-5, William Penn reeled off six unanswered points opening a comfortable margin on the way to winning the first set. The Statesmen opened big leads early in each of the final two sets, scoring the first five points of the second set before again leading wire-to-wire in the third producing a match-leading .520 hitting percentage over the final set.
Figy and Krause each led the Statesmen with 12 kills apiece. Figy added a team-leading two block assists while Krause paced William Penn's service attack with four aces, including three in the first set.
Ike Papes hit double figures as well with 11 winners on a .364 mark. Herro, on Senior Night, finished with six kills.
"It's been a crazy week. It was a crazy night," Herro said. "When I came in to William Penn almost five years ago as a 19-year-old freshman, I knew we had a chance to do something special. It was definitely hard as a team, but we trenched along and improved as a team year by year. Eventually, we found our rhythm and found our chemistry. It's been a great experience."
Herro, Chris Freire, Luke Scheuble and C.J. Rettig all had a hand on the victory bell to the final celebratory ring of the regular season with their William Penn teammates. Bentley, who has been building the Statesmen volleyball program from the ground up, got emotional thinking about the impact of his first senior class.
"It's really special. They are guys that took a chance on us. We're not where we are right now without them," Bentley said. "It's really hard to put it into words. As a coach, you feel lucky and you feel blessed that you've got guys that believe in a program and are willing to work hard for something bigger than themselves. That's really all you can ask for at this point."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.