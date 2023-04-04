College volleyball: The road ends for the Statesmen

OSKALOOSA — Luke Bentley knew it was going to be tough, but on and off the court.
Last Wednesday night's Heart of American Conference tournament men's volleyball semifinal for William Penn went literally down to the final point with the Statesmen trying to keep their hopes of a second straight trip to the NAIA National Tournament alive. Needing to erase three match points for Grand View, Ike Papes scored on a kill to save one point for William Penn before the Statesmen defense forced a long hit by Daniel Wong, saving the second match point.
One more point would level the fifth and decisive set of the match. Instead, Grand View received the serve and set up Bayron Valdez for the clinching kill, sending the Vikings on in the postseason with a 25-23, 25-22, 14-25, 19-25, 15-13 win in the final match of the season at the Penn Activity Center.
"I'm not sure I would have drawn it up just like that, but we knew going in it was going to be a tough match," Bentley said. "Grand View is really good. They played us really tough. We beat them the first two times we played them this season. They had a little bit of vengeance they were looking for. They looked good and we struggled in the first two sets. I'm proud of how we responded, but you never know what can happen when you get to that fifth set."
The opening set gave fans a glimpse of what was to come as the Vikings and Statesmen battled back and forth in front of the largest crowd for the William Penn men's volleyball team this season. Down 8-5, the Statesmen rallied back to knot up the score as both teams continued trading blows with one another before until four straight kills by the Vikings (16-10, 14-4 Heart) and final winner at the net by Wong clinched the opening set.
The second game was almost a mirror image. William Penn (19-7, 13-4 Heart) faced an 11-8 deficit, but rattled off four straight points before Grand View tied it at 12-12.
The Statesmen stayed right with the Vikings midway through the set. Grand View, however, stretched the lead out to 22-18 before a kill by Bayron Valdez and a missed attack by Devyn Zavala gave the Vikings the second set and a 2-0 lead in the match.
With the season on the line, the Statesmen took control early in the third set claiming a 10-6 lead. The Vikings were able to battle back within one, but back-to-back kills from Papes and Landon Krause helped William Penn pull away to extend the match winning the third set by 11 points.
Grand View quickly jumped out to a 4-2 lead in the fourth set. William Penn responded as Krause and Charlie Figy came up with back-to-back kills. Krause then followed with two services aces and a kill as the Statesmen took an 8-5 lead.
Krause hit .486 in the setback with 19 kills 10 digs and one assist, while both Figy (team-high .526) and Papes reached double figures with 12 kills each. Herro just missed joining the club with nine.
The Statesmen produced 54 kills with Matt Helmick dishing out 46 assists and finished with team-high 13 digs. The loss not only brings an end to the season for William Penn, but leads to the graduation of the first senior class to pass through the program.
"It's been a long four years with those guys. There was a lot of emotion going into that locker room after this match," Bentley said. "It's not easy to say goodbye to guys who have been with you for four years. I can't say enough about what they did for us to get this program started. They're the reason we're here."
