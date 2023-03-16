OSKALOOSA – In just four years, Luke Bentley has the William Penn men's volleyball program hanging in with some of the best in the country.
Once again on Wednesday night, the Statesmen tested themselves a top-five program nearly coming all the way back from a two-game deficit on the road. Eighth-ranked William Penn responded from 25-16 and 25-22 wins by fifth-ranked The Master's by winning tough third and fourth sets, 25-22 and 25-23, setting up a battle deep into the California night for late-season non-conference victory.
Ultimately, it be The Master's that pulled out the decisive fifth set. Brett Norkus secured three blocks over the final seven points of an 18-16 win, clinching a five-set victory for the Mustangs.
"We're within two points of beating them in the fifth set. It could have gone either way," Bentley said. "We talk all the time about how we can use each match going forward to get better. Our goal is to be playing really well at the end of the year. As long as it makes us better, we're okay with it."
William Penn, ranked eighth in the country coming off a national tournament appearance last season, has faced three top-five teams in the past two weeks falling on Tuesday to top-ranked Vanguard 25-21, 25-19 and 25-23. The Statesmen left for the California on a roll having won 13 of their last 14 matches with the only loss coming to second-ranked unbeaten Park 19-25, 25-17, 25-22, 18-25 and 15-12 last Tuesday at the Penn Activity Center.
William Penn lost just two of 32 sets during a 10-match winning streak heading into the Heart of American showdown with Park. After the loss, the Statesmen bounced back sweeping Missouri Valley (25-17, 25-14, 25-16), Culver-Stockton (25-13, 25-19, 25-23) and Kansas Wesleyan (25-17, 25-19, 25-16) at home.
"It's been a little different look this season for us," Bentley said. "Last year, we had the best offense statistically in the country. This year, I wouldn't say we're as offensive. We've played better defense. Our overall transition from offense to defense and our ability to keep the ball going is the biggest thing we do well."
William Penn ranks second to Park in the Heart of America Conference with 2.18 blocks per game, 12th overall in the country, while continuing to rank among the top 15 teams in total points per set (16.2) and sixth overall with 1,260 points scored. Ike Papes and Landon Krause lead the Statesmen on the season averaging over four points scored per set while Charlie Figy (68) and Eli Herro (61) have combined for 129 total blocks defensively.
"It always helps when you can block really well," Bentley said. "It's really been a culmination of three or four years of guys building into it. The guys are buying into it and playing well at the right time."
William Penn proved on Wednesday they can hold their own in a hitting duel with one of the nation's top programs. Despite losing the first two games of the match with The Master's, William Penn was able to hit .600 with 16 kills and one error in the second set ultimately finishing with a .385 hitting percentage against the Mustangs.
William Penn took the third set despite being outhit .400-.353. The Statesmen continued to roll in the fourth, this time posting a better attack clip (.515) than the Mustangs.
William Penn was near spotless as it tallied 17 kills without an error in the win. For the second round in a row, the Statesmen never trailed as they pushed the match to a fifth and decisive set.
William Penn tallied the first two points of the fifth and stayed on top at 5-4 in a thrilling back-and-forth final set. Papes put the Statesmen up 13-12, tying his own school record with 27 hitting winners in the match.
"In my four years here, this was probably the best match we have been a part of," Bentley said of Wednesday's match. "I'm so proud of our fight."
After closing out the trip to California facing Westcliff on Thursday, William Penn (15-8) returns home to wrap up the regular season hosting Clarke in Heart of American action on Tuesday at 7 p.m. The Statesmen begin the Heart men's volleyball tournament at home, hosting either a quarterfinal match on Mar. 25 or a semifinal match on Mar. 29 if William Penn can finish second in the regular-season conference standings.
"You have to play your best volleyball in March and April. We're getting to that point," Bentley said. "We went to the national tournament last year and got our butts beaten twice in a row. Our thoughts coming out of that experience was to be more seasoned and more weather-tested through the season with the hope of doing more than just showing up at the national tournament."
