CEDAR FALLS – One year after seeing a long-time dream snatched away by the start of the coronavirus pandemic, former two-time Albia High School state wrestling champion Carter Isley learned on Monday he will finally get a chance to compete for an NCAA national championship later this month.
Isley and Lance Runyon have earned at-large bids for Northern Iowa into the NCAA Wrestling National Championship tournament, joining Panther teammates Brody Teske, Parker Keckeisen, Austin Yant and Triston Lara who earned automatic bids at the Big 12 Championship.
Isley, a redshirt senior heavyweight, is 9-5 on the season with four wins over ranked opponents. After starting the season with six straight wins, three of Isley's five losses came in sudden victory, losing just two of 14 matches this season in regulation.
Isley redshirted during his freshman season at Northern Iowa, leading the Panthers with 10 falls competing unattached as a heavyweight with two tournament titles. After going 23-13 with eight pins and a sixth-place finish in his first Big 12 tournament, Isley competed in just 22 matches as a redshirt sophomore going 14-8 with one win in three Big 12 tournament matches.
Isley finished his redshirt junior season with a 20-10 record, finishing fourth in the Big 12 tournament last spring. After dropping a 3-1 loss in overtime to Wyoming’s Brian Andrews, Isley locked up his first trip to the NCAA tournament with three consecutive decisions in the consolation round beating Oklahoma’s Josiah Jones (5-3 in OT), South Dakota State’s Blake Wolters (5-3) and Dalton Robertson of Northern Colorado (5-1) before falling 2-0 to Fresno State’s Josh Hokit in the third-place match.
Unfortunately for Isley, and all of the 2020 NCAA national wrestling tournament qualifiers, the start of the coronavirus pandemic forced the event scheduled to be held in Minneapolis at U.S. Bank Stadium to be called off. In four seasons competing for the Panthers, Isley is 66-36 after going 182-7 in four years of high school wrestling for Chariton and Albia, becoming a four-time Iowa High School state wrestling qualifier and place-winner while making it to the state finals in all three years wrestling at Albia.
“It’s tough. I’ve worked my whole life for this,” Isley said after qualifying for his first NCAA national tournament last spring. “It effects not just me, but my teammates, friends, my community, my coaches and my family.
Besides the success he had on the mat during his four high school wrestling seasons, Isley also spent the two summers earning All-American status at the prestigious USA Wrestling ASICS/Vaughan Cadet and Junior Nationals. After winning the Class 2A heavyweight title with a perfect 41-0 record as a senior, Isley would be named 2A’s Dan Gable Mr. Wrestler award and a Wrestling USA All-American.
“The past 19 years of my life, I’ve worked for this moment, the time to shine in the bright light," Isley said. “I’ve never been more motivated about anything in my life. The sun will still rise in the morning. It's time to keep getting better.”