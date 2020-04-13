FAIRFIELD – Dante Cingire, a former Fairfield High School point guard, played an instrumental part in helping NHTI Community College to the United State Community College Association (USCAA) Division II national basketball championship recently.
Cingire, a sophomore, scored 10 points in two games of the national tournament, as NHTI defeated Johnson & Wales 98-76 in the semifinals, followed by a 74-70 win over Penn State Greater Allegheny in a game that feature 13 ties and eight lead changes.
The championship marked the school's first since 2005, and capped a solid season for Cingire, who started 29 of NHTI's 30 games this season. He finished third in the Yankee Small College Conference in 3-pointers made (33) and fifth in 3-point percentage (41.3 percent). Both marks were also top 10 nationally.
As he was at Fairfield, Cingire was excellent handling the ball for the Lynx with a 1.8-to-1 assist-turnover ratio that was eighth-best in the league.
For the season, Cingire averaged 8.5 points per game, shot 38 percent from 3-point range and 90 percent at the free-throw line.
NHTI, which is based in Concord, N.H., finished the season 27-3.