OTTUMWA — Seven-time Greater Ottumwa City champion Jeff Collett will take a share of the senior men's division lead into the final round of the 2020 Southeast Iowa Amateur.
Collett and Norwalk native Mike McCoy each finished the first of two rounds at Lake Rathbun's Perserve Course with matching scores of 69 (-3), two shots ahead of David Studer. Collett opened a three-shot lead at one point on Saturday, using an eagle on the par-5 fifth hole to jump start his day.
After following up with a birdie on the sixth hole, Collett reached four-under for the round with a birdie on the 11th. McCoy cut into Collett's lead with birdies on the 12th and 14th before posting a final birdie on the part-5 18th to match Collett at the top of the leaderboard.
Collett, McCoy and Studer will tee off in the final group of the men's senior division portion of the tournament on Sunday morning at 8:50 a.m. Also competing in the division is Albia native Joe Bates, who is alone in ninth entering the final round after posting an opening-round seven-over par total of 79.
Ottumwa High School soon-to-be junior Cale Leonard, fresh off finishing runner-up to teammate Joe Hammer on Thursday at the Elmwood Junior Amateur, will head into the open division of the Southeast Iowa Amateur tied for sixth with Solon native Sterling McIlravy at one-over par after an opening-round 73. Leonard had the lead at the turn of his opening round at Saturday at two-under, but struggled on the back nine with three bogeys and a double bogey on the 15th.
Leonard found a pair of birdies on the back nine to stay within four shots of first-round leader Jon Brown. The native of Adel will take a one-shot lead over Ethan Mechling of Des Moines after posting a three-under par first round score of 69.
Bloomfield native Kevin Gough will enter the final round of the championship flight tied for eighth after posting a two-over par opening round score of 74. Defending Greater Ottumwa City champion Aaron O'Brien is tied for 13th overall after finishing Saturday with a three-over par score of 75.
In the presidents flight, Indian Hills golfer Antonie Sale will enter the final round tied for 20th after opening Saturday with a round of 85 (+13), five shots behind co-leaders Luke Galeazzi, Jack West, Alec Barber and Oskaloosa native Cory Sheeley. James King is one shot back after posting an 86 (+14) while Hammer enters the final round tied for 24th in the flight after opening with a score of 87 (+15).
Albia native Kevin Halbmaier is in third place heading into Sunday in the men's super senior division after posting a 10-over-par opening round score of 82. Halberman tees off at 9:10 a.m. King and Hammer tee off at 9:40 a.m. Sale will be in the group that tees off Sunday at 9:50 a.m. O'Brien will tee off at 11:50 a.m. Leonard will be in the third-to-last group to tee off Sunday afternoon at 12:10 p.m.