Collett wins IGA Senior Match Play title

FORT DODGE — Ottumwa native Jeff Collett earned his first Iowa Golf Association victory, claiming the championship at the 20th Senior Match Play Championship.
Collett, the reigning Greater Ottumwa City men's champion, earned his first IGA win this past Friday at the Fort Dodge Country Club winning 3 and 2 over former Senior Match Play champion Ron Peterson in the championship match.
“It was pretty difficult, considering I had to play Curtis Holck in the first match,” Collett said. “He is one of the best seniors around, so I knew that it was going to be a long tournament. I barely got through him and I barely got through Jay (Slings). It was survive and advance for me, it was a grind.”
New to the Senior Division, Collett had been looking for his first breakthrough. Collett has always been competitive, but with many high finishes he knew a win was due.
“I have been close,” Collett said. “I was second in the Mid-Amateur the last two years and second in the four-ball last year. I have always thought I needed to do something just to get over the hump, and I think it was my putting that was going to get me over the hump just to start winning.”
Putting and strength stood out this week for Collett. Peterson gave Collett high praise for his short game.
“I’d say we have kind of similar games for as old as we are,” Peterson laughed. “We still have enough speed and we hit it farther than most of the players we face, so I would say that is a strength of his game, not just off the tee with driver, but it helps out of the rough with irons. He also had a lot of really nice short game moments.”
Peterson completed one of the most challenging feats out of anyone. In his quarterfinal match, Peterson knocked off the 2021 IGA Senior Player of the Year, Joe Palmer. Since Palmer’s victory at the 2021 IGA Senior Match Play, he has recorded 14-straight match play wins, including a win against Collett last year.
“Someone like Joe, a player of his caliber you have to have your best and fortunately I did,” Peterson said. “That mentality started with my win against a good friend of mine, Chris Kramer. That mentality continued into my match with Joe.”
The championship match between Collett and Peterson was tied through the first four holes. Collett proceeded to fire back-to-back birdies on five and six to go 2 up in the match. Peterson threw in a birdie on nine to start the back nine one down.
Collett would not let his lead slip away. He carded an eagle on the 10th hole to take back his two-hole lead. Not long after, Collett won the 12th hole to go 3-up in the match.