CHILTON [mdash] Linda Joyce Perryman, 71, passed away at home February 6, 2021. Linda was born February 13, 1949, to Lawrence A. and Jeanette Eva (Lind) Brinegar in Ottumwa, Iowa. She married Jerry Edwin Perryman, Sr. on July 30, 1966. Linda was a homemaker. She was a member of the Church of…