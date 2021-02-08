NEW SHARON – The Cardinal archery program traveled north to the North Mahaska Tournament on Saturday.
Posting top ten finishes in block were:
Elementary Archers:
Levi Jarvis 228 for 5th place.
Charles Morton 212 for 10th place.
Makayla Crosby 227 for 3rd place.
Madysin Clouser 181 for 8th place.
Middle School Archers:
Paiden Rupe 278 for 1st place in boys and Makayla Barnes shot a 276 for 1st place in girls.
Addison Rupe shot 275 for 2nd place girls.
Dawson Elliott 257 for 3rd.
Zachary Smith 254 for 8th.
Deagon Eakins 251 for 9th place.
High School Archers:
Audrey Clark led the high school girls by shooting a 275 for 2nd place. Montana Rupe took 2nd place for the boys by shooting a 273.
Cameron Wheaton 272 for 3rd place, Paityn Carnes 270 for 4th, Heidi Wemmie 269 for 6th, Jenika Corder 266 for 9th and Haylee Fountain 265 for 10th.
3-D TARGETS;
Elementary Archers:
Levi Jarvis 220 for 3rd.
Carter Bailey 208 for 9th.
Wyatt Brosnard 208 for 10th.
Makayla Crosby 197 for 3rd.
Madysin Clouser 185 for 6th.
Jolene Ruiz 177 for 7th.
Schaela Southern 171 for 8th.
Elleigh Spurgeon 168 for 9th.
Middle School Archers:
Addison Rupe took home 1st place honors shooting 273.
Makayla Branes finished 2nd with a 273.
Kinsey Kraber 258 for 6th.
Emma Short 23 for 9th.
Paiden Rupe finished in 2nd place with a 266.
Sean Trenary 256 for 4th.
Koby Britt 247 for 8th.
High School Archers:
Montana Rupe medaled as 1st place shooting a 279.
Austin MCClure 267 for 3rd place.
Tyson Paris 255 for 6th.
Curtis Brown 253 for 8th.
Morgan Rupe 251 for 10th.
Paityn Carnes placed 2nd with a 270.
Audrey Clark shot a 269 for 3rd place.
Jenika Corder 261 for 6th place.
Cassidy Brown 258 for 7th place.
Haylee Fountain 255 for 8th place.
Heidi Wemmie 254 for 10th place.
The Cardinal Shooting Comets archers will be at home on Saturday, Feb. 13 for the Mike Davis Memorial Shoot.