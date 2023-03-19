Comet Profile: Archer Metcalf

School: Cardinal.
Class: Senior.
Sport: Track and field.
Other activities:
Parents: Rick and Maggie Metcalf.
Favorite television show: Stranger Things.
Favorite movie: The Longest Yard.
Favorite actor: Adam Sandler.
Favorite athlete: Steph Curry.
Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.
Favorite professional team: Golden State Warriors.
Favorite food: Chicken and noodles.
Favorite restaurant: Hu Hot.
Favorite vacation spot: Florida.
Biggest influence: My dad.
When did you first get interested in track and field: During my junior year.
What do you like most about track and field: Being around people and running.
What do you do to get ready to compete: Warm up and stretch.
Personal goals: To get stronger and better at what I do in sports.
Future plans: Undecided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.