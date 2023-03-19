Comet Profile: Archer Metcalf

School: Cardinal.

Class: Senior.

Sport: Track and field.

Other activities:

Parents: Rick and Maggie Metcalf.

Favorite television show: Stranger Things.

Favorite movie: The Longest Yard.

Favorite actor: Adam Sandler.

Favorite athlete: Steph Curry.

Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.

Favorite professional team: Golden State Warriors.

Favorite food: Chicken and noodles.

Favorite restaurant: Hu Hot.

Favorite vacation spot: Florida.

Biggest influence: My dad.

When did you first get interested in track and field: During my junior year.

What do you like most about track and field: Being around people and running.

What do you do to get ready to compete: Warm up and stretch.

Personal goals: To get stronger and better at what I do in sports.

Future plans: Undecided.

