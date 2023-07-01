Comet Profile: Ava Ferrell

School: Cardinal.

Class: Senior.

Sport: Softball.

Other activities: Cross-country, track and basketball.

Parents: Mike and Steph Ferrell.

Favorite television show: Friends.

Favorite movie: Step Brothers.

Favorite actor: Kevin Hart.

Favorite athlete: Caitlin Clark.

Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.

Favorite professional team: Kansas City Chiefs.

Favorite foods: Pizza and Mexican.

Favorite restaurant: Tequila Grill.

Favorite vacation spot: Florida. 

Biggest academic accomplishment: Getting senior awards and scholarships.

Biggest influence: My parents.

When did you first get interested in softball: When I was 4-years-old.

What do you like most about softball: Playing with my friends.

What do you do to get ready to compete: Jam out with my friends.

Personal goals: Succeeding in achieving all my dreams.

Future plans: Attend Indian Hills Community College to run cross-country and track while earning my early childhood teacher license.

