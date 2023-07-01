Comet Profile: Ava Ferrell

School: Cardinal.
Class: Senior.
Sport: Softball.
Other activities: Cross-country, track and basketball.
Parents: Mike and Steph Ferrell.
Favorite television show: Friends.
Favorite movie: Step Brothers.
Favorite actor: Kevin Hart.
Favorite athlete: Caitlin Clark.
Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.
Favorite professional team: Kansas City Chiefs.
Favorite foods: Pizza and Mexican.
Favorite restaurant: Tequila Grill.
Favorite vacation spot: Florida.
Biggest academic accomplishment: Getting senior awards and scholarships.
Biggest influence: My parents.
When did you first get interested in softball: When I was 4-years-old.
What do you like most about softball: Playing with my friends.
What do you do to get ready to compete: Jam out with my friends.
Personal goals: Succeeding in achieving all my dreams.
Future plans: Attend Indian Hills Community College to run cross-country and track while earning my early childhood teacher license.
