Jacxon Behrle

School: Cardinal.

Class: Junior.

Sport: Wrestling.

Parents: Jon Behrle and Amy Volz.

Favorite television show: Gold Rush.

Favorite movie: Step Brothers.

Favorite team: Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Favorite food: Hamburgers.

Favorite restaurant: McDonald’s.

Favorite vacation spot: Alaska.

Biggest academic accomplishment: Never having an F.

Biggest influences: Eric Snyder and Jon Behrle.

When did you first get interested in wrestling: In eighth grade.

What do you like most about wrestling: The one-on-one competition.

What do you do to get ready to wrestle: Listen to music.

Personal goals: Make it on to the podium at the state wrestling tournament.

Future plans: Work for Behrle Construction.

