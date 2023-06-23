Comet Profile: Jaden Creech

School: Cardinal.
Class: Senior.
Sport: Softball.
Other activities: Football cheerleading, wrestling cheerleading and track.
Parents: Matt and Brandi Creech.
Favorite movie: Top Gun: Maverick.
Favorite food: Fruit.
Favorite restaurant: First Watch.
Favorite vacation spot: Anywhere.
Biggest academic accomplishment: Graduating seventh out of 68 in my class.
Biggest influence: My family.
When did you first get interested in softball: In middle school.
What do you like most about softball: The team.
What do you do to get ready to play: Show up early.
Personal goals: Find ways to improve as a person every day.
Future plans: Attend William Penn University on a cheer scholarship and major in exercise science/kinesiology.
