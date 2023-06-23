Comet Profile: Jaden Creech

School: Cardinal.

Class: Senior.

Sport: Softball.

Other activities: Football cheerleading, wrestling cheerleading and track.

Parents: Matt and Brandi Creech.

Favorite movie: Top Gun: Maverick.

Favorite food: Fruit.

Favorite restaurant: First Watch.

Favorite vacation spot: Anywhere.

Biggest academic accomplishment: Graduating seventh out of 68 in my class.

Biggest influence: My family.

When did you first get interested in softball: In middle school.

What do you like most about softball: The team.

What do you do to get ready to play: Show up early.

Personal goals: Find ways to improve as a person every day.

Future plans: Attend William Penn University on a cheer scholarship and major in exercise science/kinesiology.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you