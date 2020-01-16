School: Cardinal.

Class: Senior.

Sport: Basketball.

Other activities: Football, track and baseball.

Parents: Tom and Tina Rea.

Favorite television show: S.W.A.T.

Favorite movie: Holes.

Favorite actors: Kevin Hart and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

Favorite professional team: Green Bay Packers.

Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.

Favorite athlete: Aaron Rodgers.

Favorite food: Hamburgers.

Favorite restaurant: Johnny's Steakhouse.

Favorite vacation spot: Texas.

Favorite academic accomplishment: Earning my welding degree.

Biggest influence: My family.

When did you first get interested in basketball: Last year.

What do you like most about basketball: Just about everything.

What do you do to get ready to play: Pump myself up.

Personal goals: Just keep getting better.

Future plans: Attend Indian Hills Community College, finish earning my welding degree and hopefully also throw on the IHCC track and field team.

