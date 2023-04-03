Comet Profile: Jules Bois

School: Cardinal.
Class: Senior.
Sport: Track and field.
Other activities: Tennis.
Parents: Trena and Brian Beske.
Favorite television show: Friends.
Favorite movie: Fight Club.
Favorite actress: Madelyn Cline.
Favorite athlete: Rafael Nadal.
Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.
Favorite professional team: Minnesota Vikings.
Favorite food: Pizza.
Favorite restaurant: Daniel & Denise.
Favorite vacation spot: Canada.
Biggest academic accomplishment: Having a degree.
Biggest influence: My parents.
When did you first get interested in track and field: This year.
What do you like most about track and field: Running.
What do you do to get ready to compete: Warm up normally.
Personal goals: Win state.
Future plans: Study in college to become an entrepreneur.
