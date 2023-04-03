Comet Profile: Jules Bois

School: Cardinal.

Class: Senior.

Sport: Track and field.

Other activities: Tennis.

Parents: Trena and Brian Beske.

Favorite television show: Friends.

Favorite movie: Fight Club.

Favorite actress: Madelyn Cline.

Favorite athlete: Rafael Nadal.

Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.

Favorite professional team: Minnesota Vikings.

Favorite food: Pizza.

Favorite restaurant: Daniel & Denise.

Favorite vacation spot: Canada.

Biggest academic accomplishment: Having a degree.

Biggest influence: My parents.

When did you first get interested in track and field: This year.

What do you like most about track and field: Running.

What do you do to get ready to compete: Warm up normally.

Personal goals: Win state.

Future plans: Study in college to become an entrepreneur. 

