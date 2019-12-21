School: Cardinal.
Class: Senior.
Sport: Wrestling.
Other activities: Biking.
Favorite television show: Cheers.
Favorite movie: Goonies.
Favorite actor: Johnny Depp.
Favorite team: Iowa Hawkeyes.
Favorite athlete: Jordan Burroughs.
Favorite restaurant: McDonald's.
Favorite vacation spot: Seattle.
Biggest academic accomplishment: Being able to graduate.
Biggest influence: My dad.
When did you first get interested in wrestling: When my dad made me go out.
What do you like most about wrestling: The challenges it brings.
What do you do to get ready to wrestle: Listen to motivational speeches.
Personal goals: Qualify for the state wrestling tournament.
Future plans: Join the Marines.