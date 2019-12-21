Kameron Butler

School: Cardinal.

Class: Senior.

Sport: Wrestling.

Other activities: Biking.

Favorite television show: Cheers.

Favorite movie: Goonies.

Favorite actor: Johnny Depp.

Favorite team: Iowa Hawkeyes.

Favorite athlete: Jordan Burroughs.

Favorite restaurant: McDonald's.

Favorite vacation spot: Seattle.

Biggest academic accomplishment: Being able to graduate.

Biggest influence: My dad.

When did you first get interested in wrestling: When my dad made me go out.

What do you like most about wrestling: The challenges it brings.

What do you do to get ready to wrestle: Listen to motivational speeches.

Personal goals: Qualify for the state wrestling tournament.

Future plans: Join the Marines.

