Comet Profile: Kinsey Hissem

School: Cardinal.

Class: Senior.

Sport: Softball.

Other activities: Basketball and student council.

Parents: Jeremy and Kelli Hissem.

Favorite television show: Friends.

Favorite movie: Night School.

Favorite actor: Kevin Hart.

Favorite athlete: Caitlin Clark.

Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.

Favorite professional team: St. Louis Cardinals.

Favorite food: Deer loin.

Favorite restaurant: Any sushi restaurant.

Favorite vacation spot: The Current River in Eminence, Missouri.

Biggest academic accomplishment: Receiving awards and scholarships.

Biggest influence: My parents.

When did you first get interested in softball: When I was 4-years-old.

What do you like most about softball: Playing with my friends.

Personal goals: Go to school to be an esthetician and open my own business.

Future plans: Attend the PCI Academy to study to become an esthetician.

