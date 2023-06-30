Comet Profile: Kinsey Hissem

School: Cardinal.
Class: Senior.
Sport: Softball.
Other activities: Basketball and student council.
Parents: Jeremy and Kelli Hissem.
Favorite television show: Friends.
Favorite movie: Night School.
Favorite actor: Kevin Hart.
Favorite athlete: Caitlin Clark.
Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.
Favorite professional team: St. Louis Cardinals.
Favorite food: Deer loin.
Favorite restaurant: Any sushi restaurant.
Favorite vacation spot: The Current River in Eminence, Missouri.
Biggest academic accomplishment: Receiving awards and scholarships.
Biggest influence: My parents.
When did you first get interested in softball: When I was 4-years-old.
What do you like most about softball: Playing with my friends.
Personal goals: Go to school to be an esthetician and open my own business.
Future plans: Attend the PCI Academy to study to become an esthetician.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.