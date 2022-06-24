Comet Profile: Maddy Lawson

School: Cardinal.

Class: Senior.

Sport: Softball.

Parents: Amanda and Jesse Fine.

Favorite television show: NCIS.

Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.

Favorite athlete: Maddy Lawson.

Favorite food: Cheese.

Favorite restaurant: Texas Roadhouse.

Favorite vacation spot: Alabama.

Biggest influence: My mom.

When did you first get interested in softball: When I was a toddler.

What do you like most about softball: Having family-like teammates.

What do to get ready to play: Listen to music.

Personal goals: Succeed at my career.

Future plans: Become a homicide detective.

