Comet Profile: Maddy Lawson

Ottumwa, IA (52501)

Today

Light rain transitioning to a few showers for the afternoon. High 84F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening followed by thunderstorms late. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.