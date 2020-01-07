Payton Olson

School: Cardinal.

Class: Junior.

Sport: Wrestling.

Other activities: Lifting.

Parents: Brandy and Carl Hafele.

Favorite television show: The Simpsons.

Favorite movie: Legend.

Favorite actor: Paul Walker.

Favorite professional team: Green Bay Packers.

Favorite college team: Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Favorite athlete: Aaron Rodgers.

Favorite food: Pizza.

Favorite restaurant: China Star.

Favorite vacation spot: Miami.

Biggest academic accomplishment: Getting A-pluses.

Biggest influence: My mom.

When did you first get interested in wrestling: When I was 7-years-old.

What do you like most about wrestling: Doing well in matches.

What do you do to get ready to wrestle: Listen to music.

Personal goals: Win every match I compete in.

Future plans: Go to college.

