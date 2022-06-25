Comet Profile: Riley Bears

School: Cardinal.

Class: Senior.

Sport: Softball.

Other activities: Volleyball.

Parents: Stacy and Chad Bears.

Favorite television show: Pretty Little Liars.

Favorite movie: A Walk to Remember.

Favorite actor: Adam Sandler.

Favorite professional team: St. Louis Cardinals.

Favorite college team: Ohio State Buckeyes.

Favorite athlete: Justin Fields.

Favorite food: Hot dogs.

Favorite restaurant: Chick-fil-A.

Favorite vacation spot: Anywhere south.

Biggest academic accomplishment: National Honor Society.

Biggest influence: My parents.

When did you first get interested in softball: Playing league ball when I was 7-years-old.

What do you like most about softball: Spending time with my teammates.

What do you do to get ready to play: Eat lots of food.

Personal goals: Graduate college.

Future plans: Attend the University of Iowa to study radiation therapy.

