Comet Profile: Riley Bears

School: Cardinal.
Class: Senior.
Sport: Softball.
Other activities: Volleyball.
Parents: Stacy and Chad Bears.
Favorite television show: Pretty Little Liars.
Favorite movie: A Walk to Remember.
Favorite actor: Adam Sandler.
Favorite professional team: St. Louis Cardinals.
Favorite college team: Ohio State Buckeyes.
Favorite athlete: Justin Fields.
Favorite food: Hot dogs.
Favorite restaurant: Chick-fil-A.
Favorite vacation spot: Anywhere south.
Biggest academic accomplishment: National Honor Society.
Biggest influence: My parents.
When did you first get interested in softball: Playing league ball when I was 7-years-old.
What do you like most about softball: Spending time with my teammates.
What do you do to get ready to play: Eat lots of food.
Personal goals: Graduate college.
Future plans: Attend the University of Iowa to study radiation therapy.
