ELDON — As Rachel Lewman's second hit of the third inning soared to the fence on Wednesday, Sabrina Morrison shouted a simple instruction to Maddie Cloke.
"Turn on your jets!"
Cloke found enough juice to dash all the way around the diamond on Lewman's second double of the inning, starting at first base and racing all the way around to home plate. The Cardinal softball team found enough fuel in their tanks on Wednesday to clinch a 10-0 shutout in five innings against Hillcrest Academy, taking the field for an afternoon contest after returning home Tuesday night with the team's first loss of the season.
"We started off a little flat, but we finally got into the groove in the third inning," Cloke said. "It took some getting used to. We're used to playing in the evening. I think it took a little while for everyone to realize we were actually playing a game."
Cardinal was back on the diamond after suffering an 11-4 loss on the road at New London. The Comets committed seven errors on Tuesday night, allowing New London to score six runs in the first two innings.
Cloke had two hits, including a double, for the Comets on Tuesday. Ava Ferrell had a double to kick off a three-run rally in the second inning that briefly allowed Cardinal to catch the Tigers at 3-3.
"I'm a little disappointed in that result. The girls were disappointed in themselves, too," Morrison said. "We had way too many errors. When you commit seven errors, it's tough to win ballgames. The bats were quiet, so when you have the errors and you don't have the runs to combat it, that's a recipe for a tough game."
Kassidy Verrips made things easier on the Comet defense early on, striking out the first two Hillcrest Academy batters of Wednesday's contest. Verrips would allow just one hit and two walks over five innings, retiring the first eight Raven batters while racking up nine strike outs in her first start in the pitching circle this season.
Cardinal (2-1) scored twice in the opening inning as Alexia McClure scored on a fielding error while Maddie Cloke singled and scored on one of three pitches to get past Hillcrest Academy catcher Yani Gutierrez in the opening frame.
The Comets missed out on chances to extend the lead in the first two innings. Lewman would be forced out at home with the bases loaded and one out in the first before Riley Bears struck out to end the threat. Kinsey Hissem was also thrown out at home trying to score on a passed ball in the second while McClure was stranded at third base when Cloke flew out to deep center, keeping Cardinal's lead at just two runs through two innings.
"We got home fairly early for a road game (Tuesday) night, but the girls came out early (Wednesday) morning and went through some hitting practice," Morrison said. "I think this was a nice confidence booster for us at the plate. Knowing that the girls are comfortable again in the batter's box is big to have back on our side, and putting more runs on the board will help any pitcher out in any scenario."
Lewman would jump start a breakthrough inning for the Comets in the third, finding the gap in left-center field for a leadoff double. Ferrell would follow with a double to the left field corner to bring home Lewman with the first of Cardinal's seven run in the frame.
"It's kind of nice to have a game during the day. Normally at night, you've got the sun coming down and messing with your eye sight," Lewman said. "It was good to get off to a good early start and feel good for the rest of the day."
Cardinal continued to put the pressure on the Ravens, testing Gutierrez on the base paths resulting in nine stolen bases and seven wild pitches or passed balls. Guiterrez also had a throwing error trying to pick off Olivia Pilcher, allowing Ferrell to score as the Comets eventually ran their lead out to 6-0.
The Comets would finish the inning with three consecutive run-scoring hits. McClure doubled in Hissem and scored on Cloke's RBI single, giving Lewman a second trip to the plate in the inning.
The Comet senior finished the rally like she started it, doubling to deep left. Cloke jetted home from first, opening a 9-0 lead.
"There's a lot of confidence when you get back up to the plate after you've already had a big hit," Lewman said. "Confidence means a lot when you're batting."
Pilcher would score the 10th and final run in the fifth on the seventh wild pitch by Hillcrest Academy (0-2), clinching Cardinal's second win in three days to open the season. The Comets will finally have a day off Thursday before traveling to Chariton to close out the opening week of the 2020 season on Friday.
"We'll go over quite a few things," Morrison said. "We're still playing through a some nerves, trying not to mess up instead of trusting that their mechanics are fine. We'll get there. There are things you can do in drills, but getting that game experience is different."