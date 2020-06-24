ELDON — In three seasons as head coach of the Cardinal baseball team, Rick Scott has something few coaches can boast.
An unbeaten record against Bill Huisman.
The longtime coach of the Centerville Big Reds fell to 0-2 in two seasons as head coach of the Moravia baseball team against Scott and the Comets. Landon Becker and Jentry Arbogast both had a pair of two-out RBI hits as Cardinal took advantage of errors in the second, fifth and sixth innings to pull away for a 9-1 non-conference win over the Mohawks on Wednesday night.
It was a nice win, but Scott knows his team has further strides that need to be made this summer.
“We’re not there yet. We’ve still got a long ways to go,” Scott said. “We’ve cut down on our errors. We’re playing much better defense. The two things we still need to work on is our hitting and consistent pitching. I think a lot of that is due to the fact that we haven’t had a lot of time on the field. Both those things take time. We just have to keep working.”
Cardinal made strides in both categories on Wednesday. Becker stepped up in the bottom of the second inning with two runners in scoring position, driving in two runs with a single back up the middle to put the Comets up 2-0.
“It took some time to adjust to the speed of their pitching,” Becker said. “We just had to wait back a little longer in the box and look to drive those pitches. It shows that we don’t give up when we get those two-out rallies going.”
Cardinal added two more runs in the second inning. Relief pitcher Shane Helmick walked three straight batters after Becker’s hit, bringing in a third run with two outs. Peyton Johnson, who reached on the first of those three walks, came home on a wild pitch to give Cardinal a 4-0 lead.
“There are some games we feel like we could have done a little better in, but with where we are at this point of the season, we know the things we need to work on if we want to make a run in district play,” Becker said.
Wil Martin looked to spark an immediate rally for the Mohawks in the top of the third, collecting a lead-off single off Cardinal starting pitcher Ryan Clark. Martin stole second and was looking to move to third when Kaleb Thompson lined a ball back up the middle that Comet shortstop Blaine Bryant snagged on a dive while landing on second base for the unassisted double play.
“All I knew was he wasn’t getting back in time before I was going to land, so I just spun around and caught the bag,” Bryant said. “The less runners in scoring position, the better. Double plays, no matter how they happen, always shift momentum.”
Moravia could not secure a second win in as many nights after getting the first win of the 2020 season on Tuesday. The Mohawks shut out Twin Cedars, 13-0, in Bluegrass Conference action at home, kicking off a busy stretch of five games in five days.
“This game really reminded me of our first game we played this weekend against Martensdale-St. Mary’s,” Huisman said. “We were hanging around with the top ranked team in Class 1A, but it just got away from us in the end. I still think we’re playing some pretty good baseball. This kid just threw a heck of a game against us.”
Clark would allow just one run on three hits over six innings, striking out three batters while walking two and hitting one. Johnson and Bryant helped keep the Mohawks from making life even tougher on Clark, teaming up to throw out a pair of runners in the final three innings.
“Ryan threw a really good ballgame. He’s not very big, but he throws hard,” Scott said. “Ryan stepped up to the mound and threw his heart out. Our defense was going to be pretty good, but we take a lot of time out to work the fundamentals so, when it happens during the game, we’re prepared.”
Arbogast singled in runs in both the fifth and sixth as the Comets again took advantage of extra outs with the senior second baseman driving in a pair of runs each time with two-out hits. The Comets bounced back one night after a 4-1 Southeast Iowa Superconference south division loss at West Burlington on Tuesday, getting just one run on a solo homer by Logan Chickering in the top of the seventh.
Bryce Kaster drove in Martin in the sixth for Moravia’s lone run on Wednesday. The Mohawks (1-5) return home to host Mormon Trail in Bluegrass Conference play on Thursday before heading to Moulton-Udell on Friday and hosting Huisman’s former team, Centerville, on Saturday morning.
“Bill’s done an amazing job from last year to this year,” Scott said of Huisman. “It’s 100 percent better. Just watching the way the represented themselves on the field, they played hard for him and they hustled. That’s all you ask from your kids. He’s changing that culture around.”
Cardinal (2-3, 0-3 SEI south) hosts Mediapolis on Friday. The Comets then make-up a Southeast Iowa Superconference south division clash with Van Buren County on Saturday in the fifth coaching match-up between Rick and his younger brother, VBC head coach Chad Scott.