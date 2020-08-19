ELDON — Landon Miller was hoping his team would have a chance to play a full nine-game season.
It took some creativity, and some very late approval, for the Cardinal High School football team to ensure at least nine scheduled games in 2020.
The result for the Comets is a home opener that will carry some added significance this Friday night when Columbus Junction comes to town. The game is one of just three ‘Week 0’ season openers that will be played in Iowa, which unlike other states will be moving forward with a high school football season amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
It’s not just a game that will be viewed on Friday by fans of the teams from Wapello and Louisa County. The game is one of the first few football contests in the entire country that will kick off what will be, to the say the least, the most unique seasons of football on all levels in the entire history of the sport.
“I think the kids are excited for the opportunity. These kids deserved to play nine games, so knowing that we had the original seven weeks of regular-season play plus being assured at least one postseason game, I wanted to find a way to get the kids a game on Week 0,” Cardinal head football coach Landon Miller said. “It just happened to work out that Columbus actually lost a game that was scheduled during their seven games (Aug. 28 vs. Louisa-Muscatine). They were coming her for a scrimmage anyway, so we just asked if we could make it a game. The state allowed us to do it.
“The kids are ready to play. I think they’re tired of hitting each other. They want to hit someone else. They practice every day to be ready to get out there under the lights on a Friday night.”
This is the second straight season Cardinal and Columbus Junction have met in a Week 0 contest. Blaine Bryant blocked a punt to set up a touchdown, then returned an interception 36 yards for a score as the Comets rolled past Columbus 38-0 at Columbus High School.
That game was set up the previous February to help fill out both team’s schedule. This year’s rematch was set up officially two weeks ago, leading Cardinal to have to quickly transition from preparing for a preseason football camp to the first week of preseason practice.
“We got the official word from the state on Sunday night (Aug. 2). We had camp starting the next day and we normally don’t work out with any equipment, so we had to get the word out to the guys that night,” Miller said. “We just started handing out pads and helmets the next day. The guys have really responded. We’ve had to adjust on the fly, but I think we’re pretty much where we would normally want to be just days before our first game.”
During the course of a normal season, solidifying a Week 0 game would not be much of a problem should a team have the need to replace a game that might be lost when regularly-scheduled opponents drop out due to a lack of numbers. With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, however, the sudden change from nine games to seven games and the need to reschedule games during the first two regularly-scheduled weeks, along with the drama of preparing for a football season in the midst of a pandemic, made it tougher to schedule any games on Aug. 21.
“The state indicated to us they wanted to let the dust settle and they didn’t really want to have anyone play on Week 0,” Miller said. “With Columbus losing a game, I think that changed the state’s mind. With only a few games, I think it made it easier to ensure the game could happen.”
West Delaware will also face Anamosa while Nodaway Valley heads to Southwest Valley, joining Columbus and Cardinal as the current three-game docket of Week 0 games scheduled for this Friday night. Coming off a summer in which Iowa became the first state to allow any organized high school sports to return, completing high school baseball and softball with well over 90 percent of the teams statewide unaffected by COVID-19, all eyes will be on all three games including the action at Cardinal to see how high school football can transition in the midst of an ongoing pandemic.
“We’ve got the protocols in place. We’ll be ready for the official stoppages every four minutes (of game time) for sanitization and we’ve prepared the kids as much as possible to make sure they’re doing what they need to do to stay safe,” Miller said. “I do think there will be a lot of people interested in how things go for us. There might be a few more eyes on us than we’d normally get for our season opener. I think the kids are excited to meet the challenge head on.”