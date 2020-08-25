ELDON — Who knows how many times this season the Cardinal football team will get to ring the victory bell at Comet Plaza.
The Comets made sure to savor the moment as every single player walked up and gave the bell a might swing, leading to several booming rings in honor of Friday night’s 63-26 Week 0 win over Columbus Junction. Maddux Jones had a career night, accounting for eight touchdowns including five passing scores and three more on the ground while racking up almost 500 total yards of offense.
Jones is hopeful is was just the start of a memorable season on the gridiron and full year of Comet athletics this school year. The junior is very much aware that it could also be the one shining moment the Cardinal community gets to have before the potential realities of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic brings everything to a sudden stop once again.
“I’m just got glad we got to play tonight,” Jones said after Friday’s season-opening win. “The way things are looking right now, I’m just hoping we get to play half our season.”
It’s a possibility that players and coaches across the state are hoping doesn’t become a reality, but one that everyone is accepting as an ultimate outcome. With students heading back to the classroom and COVID-19 still a factor in daily life, a potential outbreak could lead to a familiar sight of schools closing their doors and activities including all fall sports being shut down just as was the case with track, tennis, golf and soccer in the spring.
Both the Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union put guidelines in place to hopefully allow football, volleyball, cross-country, girls swimming and 4A boys golf to be played over the next three months without stoppages. As of Monday, no school in Iowa has opted out of athletics entirely with a seven-week regular season slated to fully kick off for high school football this Friday leading to a six-week postseason run that will include every team in the state.
Getting through the next 13 weeks without some instances of COVID-19 seems almost impossible to imagine. Getting through it at all is, for many coaches, a question nobody seems to have an answer for.
“I hope all these kids to see all the games that they deserve. One of the reasons we played this Week 0 game was to give our kids that chance to have a full nine games this season,” Cardinal head football coach Landon Miller said. “You’ve got to enjoy every minute, and I think this year more than most you have to appreciate every minute you can be together on this field. You have to enjoy it because you don’t know when any moment could be your last this season.”
Offensively, Cardinal took advantage of every drive scoring nine touchdowns without being stopped by the Columbus defense. The Comets racked up 484 total yards of offense, turned a reverse on a kickoff into a 75-yard touchdown return by Griffin Greiner and forced a pair of turnovers against the Wildcats in a game that was never really in doubt after Greiner hauled in a 34-yard touchdown catch with five seconds left in the first half on 4th-and-30, giving Cardinal a commanding 36-7 halftime lead.
“There was something different about this game. It feels like we can go pretty far with this team,” Greiner said after scoring three touchdowns and gaining over 200 all-purpose yards on Friday. “We were pretty pumped. I hope we get to have the rest of our season, even with COVID-19 going on.
“Coach tells us every time this could be our last time on the field. We just go out there, give it our all and do what we can do to be successful.”
Should everything go as scheduled, Cardinal will take a 1-0 record into southwest Iowa to face Southwest Valley next Friday night. Freshman Isaac Currin’s 43-yard touchdown reception with 1:22 left proved to be difference in a 22-15 win over Nodaway Valley capped by a red zone interception by Timberwolves’ corner back Marshall Knapp in the final minute.
“Being one of the first teams in the state to play football is special, especially not knowing how long we’ll get to play football this season,” Miller said. “When you can win that first game, especially winning the way did, I think that’s even more special in a place like this.”