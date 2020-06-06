Construction begins on IHCC wrestling facility

CENTERVILLE — Construction has begun on a new 11,000-square-foot wrestling facility on the Indian Hills Community College Centerville campus.
Ground was broken last week for the building which will include a large three-mat practice facility, a student lounge, locker rooms and coaches’ offices. There will also be storage space for the competition mats.
Indian Hills announced last fall the addition of men’s and women’s wrestling, with the programs being based on the school’s Centerville campus beginning in the 2020-21 academic year. Matches will be wrestled at Howar Junior High School’s gymnasium.
“This new program and now the building for our wrestling Falcons is a dream come true,” Noel Gorden, IHCC’s Dean of Students on the Centerville campus, said. “Our community has been incredibly supportive and excited.
“Southeast Iowa is wresting country. Our facility combined with the Centerville School District’s wrestling facilities will make the overall facilities among the finest in the Midwest.”
It is hoped the new facility will be finished later this year, according to Gorden.
“We joke that this will be an early Christmas present for coach Cole Spree,” Gorden said. “We expect the building to be completed in November.”
Spree said recruiting for the fledgling program has gone well. Around 25 men and 15 women are currently in the fold right now.
“We like where we are for year one, so far,” Spree said. “Obviously, you always want to do better, but that is just the competitor within all of us. We feel that the pieces that are in place and a few more pieces that are close to committing will put us in a solid position. We definitely feel like we can be very competitive with both teams next year.”
Indian Hills president, Marlene Sprouse, spoke briefly about the positive impact the wrestling programs will have on the Centerville Campus and the community.
“We are proud to bring men’s and women’s wrestling programs to the Centerville Campus, and we know the future of these programs under the direction of Coach Spree will be very exciting,” Sprouse said.
Since the addition of the wrestling programs to the Centerville Campus was announced in late September of last year, Spree was tabbed to lead the program. Since being hired in mid-October, Spree has hired assistant coaches Elijah Jeffries and Jordan Roths to help lead the Falcon wrestling programs. The coaching trio hopes to have more than 50 men’s and women’s wrestlers on-campus in the fall.
“I believe things have gone great to this point,” Spree said. “We definitely have had some growing pains and expect to have more along the way, but with the amount of athletes already committed, filling our coaching staff, and our new facility breaking ground it has been a lot of fun.
“There’s still a lot of work to be done, but I’m excited to get the young men and women on campus and start training. It’s crazy to think that the first ever match in an Indian Hills singlet will be wrestled in just 4-5 months.”