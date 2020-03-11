OTTUMWA — It was business as usual in both the Hellyer Student Life Center and Penn Gymnasium on Wednesday for the Indian Hills and William Penn men's basketball teams.
Both, after all, had national tournaments to prepare for.
While the Warriors and Statesmen were preparing for their first games next week, preparing to take the first steps in winning national championships, the sports world was making drastic preparations for the impact of the COVID-19 virus. Both the NJCAA and NAIA national tournaments were impacted by pandemic with the NJCAA Division I field that includes IHCC changing after the administration at Monroe College announced it has shut down their men's basketball team from making the trip from New York to Hutchinson, Kansas.
As a result, Northeastern Oklahoma A&M will be replacing Monroe as the No. 22 seed in the 24-team single-elimination tournament. The Golden Norse, who lost in overtime at IHCC back in November, will now face 11th-seeded Colby in the first round of the tournament, which as of now is still scheduled to be played Mar. 16-21 with second-seeded IHCC tipping off against either Coffeyville or South Plains on Tuesday, Mar. 17, at 6:30 p.m.
"I am sure that the NJCAA will look into the current situation involving the coronavirus and make the best decision," IHCC head men's basketball coach Hank Plona said. "I think we all are excited about the tournament and looking forward to playing in front of our great fans, but the safety of the student-athletes and everybody else attending the tournament remains the most important thing."
The National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) announced on Wednesday that the DI men's basketball championship in Hutchinson, the DI women's basketball championship in Lubbock, Texas, and the DII men's basketball championship in Danville, Illinois featuring the DMACC Bears coached by former IHCC assistant and Oskaloosa native Josh Sash will operate as scheduled until further notice from state officials. Aside from the tournaments, the NJCAA has made the decision to cancel all banquet, community service, and all non-essential engagement events, including media access to student-athletes and teams that occur at each of the championships.
The state of Michigan, home to the DII women's basketball championship in Port Huron, MI has limited all public events to no more than 100 spectators. In order to comply with Michigan protocol, the NJCAA has made the decision to limit the NJCAA DII Women's Basketball Championship to student-athletes, coaches, team personnel, and necessary college administrators.
The DIII men's and women's basketball championships in Rochester, MN and Rockford, IL, currently underway with competition, will also follow state procedures as they are presented. Both championships will also refrain from non-essential engagement events.
"We will follow the lead of the NJCAA on this matter," Plona said.
As for William Penn, the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced that it will limit fan attendance at all winter championships. That includes the DI men's basketball tournament in Kansas City and DI women's basketball tournament in Billings, Montana, where the Statesmen will have teams competing in both tournaments Mar. 18-24.
"After a thorough examination of the widespread health risks posed by COVID-19, the NAIA has decided to restrict attendance at all championships to only essential staff and limited family members," said NAIA President and CEO Jim Carr. "We know this is disappointing to participating student-athletes and fans, but the health and wellness of all those involved with our championship events is our top priority."
Refunds will be issued to those who have bought tickets in advance but are no longer able to attend. Both William Penn teams found out their seeding and opponents for next week's national tournaments. The William Penn women, seeded fifth in the Naismith Bracket, face fourth-seeded Loyola on Thursday, Mar. 19, at 1:30 p.m. The William Penn men, seeded second in the Cramer Bracket of their national tournament, open against seventh-seeded Central Baptist on Mar. 19 at 7:30 p.m.
"We've been involved in every type of situation this season. We should be ready for this," William Penn head men's basketball coach John Henry said.