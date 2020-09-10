FAIRFIELD — Several local cross-country teams were supposed to be on the course Thursday competing in a pair of different meets.
Mother nature, however, had other plans.
Rain throughout the day caused invitational meets hosted by Fairfield and Davis County High School to called off. The sixth-ranked (2A) Mustang boys and ninth-ranked (2A) Mustang girls were scheduled to host Albia (boys ranked 11th in 2A), Centerville, Moravia, Moulton-Udell, Sigourney and Van Buren County at Lake Fisher in Bloomfield.
Several area teams had an entire week of cross-country action rained out. Davis County, Cardinal, Fairfield and Moravia were scheduled to compete on Tuesday at the Van Buren County Invitational that was called off due to the first round of rainy weather earlier this week. Davis County announced they will take part in next Tuesday's meet hosted by English Valleys to make up for the Van Buren County Invite cancellation.
Thursday's meet at Fairfield impacted the Ottumwa Bulldogs, who have now had two of their three scheduled meets wiped out due to weather so far this season. The season-opening Marshalltown Invitational that was scheduled for late August was called off due to excessive heat.
The meet at Fairfield was scheduled to be split up at two different sites. While big schools including the Bulldogs and Trojans were set to run at Waterworks Park, smaller schools including Pekin (girls ranked second and boys ranked fifth in 1A), Cardinal and Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont were scheduled to run at the Jefferson County Park.