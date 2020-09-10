Albia teammates Brock Ratliff and Dawson Bonnett walk off the course at the Albia Reservoir after finishing the first cross-country race of the season for the Blue Demons. Albia was one of several cross-country teams that were rained out of action on Thursday as meets at Lake Fisher in Bloomfield as well as two meets in Fairfield at the Jefferson County and Waterworks parks were called off due to weather.