OTTUMWA – The Iowa State Athletics Department is back on the road with a stop in Ottumwa set for next month.
The annual Cyclone Tailgate Tour, powered by MidAmerican Energy, returns after a two-year virtual pit stop as Iowa State coaches and staff embark on a 12-stop tour across Iowa this May. Each stop on the tour is open to Cyclone fans of all ages and free to attend.
The Bridge View Center will host the Cyclone Tailgate Tour's stop in Ottumwa on Tuesday, May 24, from 12-1 p.m. The tour provides fans the opportunity to interact with Iowa State administrators and coaches, including Athletics Director Jamie Pollard, the “Voice of the Cyclones” John Walters, football coach Matt Campbell, women’s basketball coach Bill Fennelly, men’s basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger, volleyball coach Christy Johnson-Lynch and wrestling coach Kevin Dresser.
The family-friendly event allows fans to socialize with other Cyclone fans, and features other special guests including Cy. Kids in attendance will receive a complimentary gift. Food and beverage are available for purchase.