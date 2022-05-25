OTTUMWA – Much has changed since the Cyclone Tailgate Tour made its way to the City of Bridges.
T.J. Otzelberger had only been an assistant coach for the Iowa State men's basketball team. Kevin Dresser was in the process of building the Cyclone wrestling program back into a national contender and Matt Campbell was still in the process of leading ISU football into a team with Big 12 and national championship hopes.
Tuesday afternoon, after two consecutive years of virtual tours due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cyclone coaches were back in Ottumwa visiting local Iowa State fans at the Bridge View Center. Otzelberger, Dresser, Campbell and ISU head women's basketball coach Bill Fennelly were joined by 'voice of the Cyclones' and Tailgate Tour emcee John Walters along with cheerleaders and the school's mascot, Cy, for the lunchtime stop in southeast Iowa.
"This is the first time in three years we've been able to see our fans on this tour in person," Walters said. "It makes all the difference to see all these fans, see all these families. It's the best I've ever seen as crowds at every stop around the state have been the best I've ever seen. It's a combination of not having done this in person, but also the huge success the coaches have had."
Fans lined up to shake hands and receive autographs from coaches that have all had very successful seasons. Otzelberger, who has had two stints as an assistant coach at Iowa State, visited Ottumwa for the first time as Cyclone head men's basketball coach after leading ISU on one of the all-time greatest turnaround seasons going from two wins the previous season to a spot in the Sweet 16 this past year leading Iowa State to a 22-13 record in his first year at the helm.
"I've actually been to Ottumwa quite a bit recruiting players at Indian Hills," Otzelberger said. "It's been an outstanding reception being on this tour. We've gotten great support from our fans. We're so appreciative of everyone for taking the time coming out. We want to let them know we're coming out to see them just like they make the sacrifice each season to come out and support us."
Otzelberger's line for autographs was matched only by the line that stretched out into the halls of the Bridge View Center by head football coach Matt Campbell. The three-time Big 12 Coach of the Year has the highest winning percentage of any Cyclone football coach (.553), guiding Iowa State to five straight bowl appearances including the 2020 Fiesta Bowl championship after ISU advanced to the Big 12 championship game for the first time in program history.
"I would hope there's an appreciation for what we've done. It certainly seems that way," Campbell said. "For us, what makes Iowa State special is that it's never easy. It's always going to take all of us kind of going in the same direction. We've been really fortunate that's what has happened. We've had great kids, a great coaching staff and a great fanbase. There's a general excitement for the future."
There's plenty of reason to be excited about what the 2022-23 season looks like for the Cyclones. Both Iowa State basketball programs are coming off Sweet 16 appearances with several top stars, both returning and via the transfer portal, looking to build on that success while Dresser will bring the second-ranked recruiting class in the country into join a Cyclone wrestling program that won three medal matches and crowned three All-Americans on the way to a 17th-place finish in the NCAA national wrestling tournament.
"When I first got hired at Iowa State, one of the great first thing that we did was start a non-profit organization called the Cyclone Regional Training Center," Dresser said. "The money we've raised through that has provided a lot of opportunities for our athletes. We sent athletes to Coralville to compete at the World Team Trails. We had about 14 athlete compete in Las Vegas a couple months ago. The center allows us to bring and keep a lot of great talent in Ames through the money we've raised. It allows current and former wrestlers with the program to train with high school wrestlers. It serves a lot of purposes and is something you really have to have."
Campbell is also eyeing another successful season on the gridiron as Iowa State again looks to contend for a Big 12 championship. Before the Cyclones begin conference play, however, several Iowa State fans on Tuesday reminded Campbell of the big game his team will play in Iowa City on Sept. 10 against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the annual 'Cy-Hawk' showdown.
"We know that's a great game in this state. That's another step for our program and one that we have to battle through," Campbell said. "It's a tribute to Iowa and tribute to us that it's become a really great game across the country that we get to be a part of."