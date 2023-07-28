Dan Staggs Tennis Tournament begins Saturday

OTTUMWA — The fifth-annual Dan Staggs Tennis Tournament will begin this weekend on Jon Kneen Courts at the Ottumwa Golf and Social Club.
Play in the junior tournament will begin on Saturday morning at 9 a.m. Two of the top players from this past season for the Ottumwa Bulldogs will be the top two seeds in the 18-and-under division with Logan Storto earning the top seed while Jarrett Wellings earned the No. 2 seed.
In the 14-and-under division, three players will take part in a round-robin tournament. Brennan Spurgeon, Luke Nicholson and Charles Smith will compete for the championship.
The men's open will be starting on Monday at 5 p.m. The top seeds are as follows:
1. Toby Schmidt (Ottumwa).
2. Tucker Henderson (Bloomfield).
3. Trey Hull (Ottumwa).
4. Kyle Nicholson (Ottumwa).
The women's open will also begin play on Monday at 5 p.m. Monse Guerrero-Chapula, the 18-and-under Staggs Tournament champion in 2020, will be joined by Alejandra Guerrero-Chapula, Leanna White, Laura Goemaat, Greta Rath and Angie Allgood in the field.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.