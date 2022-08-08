OTTUMWA — The numbers tell the story
Over four days, 21 players took the court at the Ottumwa Country Club. In that time, over 33 hours of tennis was played with four champions being crowned.
The past, present and future of Ottumwa tennis was on full display in the final match of the fourth-annual Dan Staggs Tennis Tournament. Twin brothers Quintin and Trey Hull, just over 24 hours removed from battling each other for the 18-and-under title, battled for three more sets together on Saturday to outlast former OHS Male Athlete of the Year Caleb Vasconez and soon-to-be OHS sophomore Fernando Guerrero for the tournament's first doubles championship.
"I think Dan would be very proud of the way the kids played and the way they carried themselves not just the way they competed by the comradery the demonstrated," said Ottumwa High School principal and tournament organizer Mark Hanson. "I feel really good about it. I know Coach Staggs would as well."
The tournament, named after the late hall-of-fame former Ottumwa High School head tennis coach and teacher, wrapped up Saturday evening with a 6-4, 2-6, 6-3 win earned by Trey and Quintin Hull. Vasconez, who successfully defended his adult division singles title on Friday evening, could not become the first player in the brief history of the tournament to claim multiple championships in one tournament.
That honor instead goes to Quintin Hull, who edged his brother on Friday in a three-set battle for the 18-and-under singles title. After failing to win the opening game of the final set on serve, the Hull brothers responded to level the third set at 3-3 before earning a key break in the middle of a final three-game sprint to the finish.
"I'd rather win with my brother than win against him," said Quintin Hull, who will continue playing tennis with his brother next season at Central College. "I've had dreams of making the (NCAA) Division III national tournament with my brother. That's going to be really hard to do, but we'll see how it goes. We had hopes of winning three championships. We couldn't quite knock off Caleb in that tournament, but it's always a fun time."
Vasconez, who is approaching his junior year at Simpson College hoping to make his own run at the NCAA DII tennis tournament, dropped just seven games on the way to winning the adult division singles title. In the championship match, Vasconez swept tournament-newcomer Garrett Ward 6-2 and 6-1.
"It's just nice being back in Ottumwa playing in a tournament here in town," Vasconez said. "Playing in the Dan Staggs tournament means something, too. He meant so much to the tennis program here. It's fun being back here. It brings back a lot of great memories from my time playing tennis for the high school team.
"I think I've definitely improved from my freshman year of college to right now. We play all year around. I think my backhand has become more consistent. I can also hit down the line whenever I want to hit it down the line or cross-court. I still need to improve the power of it compared to my forehand, but the backhand has definitely improved."
Ward, who knocked off Quintin Hull in the quarterfinals of the adult division before outlasting Chris Storto in the semifinals, used an old-school approach taken from the pickleball courts to find success on the tennis courts. Despite the loss to Vasconez, Ward walked away with a smile after coming out of nowhere to compete for a championship.
"It's a good tournament that's good for Ottumwa," Ward said. "I was told no one would know what to expect going into the finals because Caleb and I have contrasting styles. I didn't take anything for granted. I'm really happy I entered this tournament."
Ward returned on Saturday team up with Matt Nderi, opening with a 6-2, 6-0 win over Roberto Nagana and Moses Merrill. The nine-team doubles tournament ultimately led to a showdown between the Hull brothers, Vasconez and Guerrero with two teams sweeping their way into the finals.
Vasconez and Guerrero started each of the first two sets against the Hulls out by winning the first four games. The Hull brothers rebounded in the first set, winning the next six games after trailing 4-0, but could only manage a split of the final four games in the second set as a decisive kill at the net by Vasconez clinched the second set as the Hulls begin searching for answers heading into the final set of the tournament.
"We try to bring the best out of each other. Sometimes, it can get a little heated," said Quintin Hull after battling for a title with his brother, sometimes leading to some intense conversations between the two. "We may get a little angry at each other, but we cool off and figure stuff out."
Ultimately, it was Trey Hull that would figure out how to win a few pivotal points late in the championship match despite struggling at times with his serve. Not once, but twice, Trey Hull was able to secure game-clinching points on second serves including a deep winning point that snapped a 3-3 tie in the final set before rebounding from three straight missed serves later in the game to pound the match-clinching point over the net off Vasconez.
"In my head, I just tell myself I can and I will," Trey Hull said. "If you hesitate, you will miss. You just have to do it. Whatever you think, immediately do it and don't have second thoughts."
For Guerrero, the youngest of the four players in the doubles final, Saturday marked a second straight appearance in a championship match at the Dan Staggs Tournament. Guerrero lost a decisive third set to current OHS teammate Logan Storto in the 14-and-under final in 2020.
"The three of them are pretty good players," Guerrero said of Vasconez and the Hull brothers. "I'm glad I got the chance to play with them. I've been able to fight for a championship twice. I'm going to win it one day."
