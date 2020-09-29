OSCEOLA — The Davis County cross-country team secured another championship sweep as part of a successful night for area runners.
The sixth-ranked (2A) Mustangs joined Cardinal at Indian Lake and Fairfield at the Washington Invitational as team champions on the boys side of action on Tuesday. The ninth-ranked (2A) Davis County girls also picked up the team title at the Clarke Invitational, winning a tiebreaker with seventh-ranked (1A) Van Meter after both teams scored 29 points when Morgan Klaus came home in 17th place for the Mustangs in 24:16, beating Van Meter's seventh runner, Eden Moore, by 23 seconds.
So far, this has been our toughest meet as far as the competition in attendance," Davis County head cross-country coach Josh Husted said. "Both of our teams went up against ranked area teams and came out on top when the dust settled. As coaches, we want teams that will step up to the level of competition and persevere."
Cardinal, meanwhile, brought home the boys team championship from Indian Lake on Tuesday edging out Central Lee by just four points (49-53) with a trio of top 10 runners crossing the finish line for the Comets. Gavin Grove led teammates Karson Kirkpatrick and Gunnar Zugg across the finish line with Grove placing fourth in 18:34. Kirkpatrick was fifth in 18:44 while Zugg finished sixth in 19:41.
The Cardinal girls came up 16 points short of completing a team title sweep for the Comets, finishing second with 47 points to Missouri's Clark County High School. Alexia McClure and Caitlyn Reber came home in fifth and sixth-place, respectively separated by just 13 seconds with McClure finishing in 23:21. Cardinal teammate Allison Sloan was ninth in 24:19, helping separate from Central Lee by 16 points for second.
Faith Neeley picked up a fourth-place finish for the Van Buren County girls at Indian Lake, finishing in a time of 22:36. Emma Cochenhour was 10th in 24:38 for the Warriors while Ian Peacock led the VBC boys, finishing third overall in 18:34.
The Fairfield boys edged Southeast Conference rival Mount Pleasant at the Washington Invitational by 11 points (35-46) with Washington scoring 56 points to place third. The Trojans brought three consecutive runners across the finish line right behind Sigourney senior Mason Moore, who placed second in the boys race in 17:56.97.
Alex Forrest led the Fairfield boys, finishing third overall in 17:58.46. Gavin Van Veen finished fourth for the Trojans in 18:06.38 while Kaidyn Mickels came home in fifth place in 18:15.39.
The Fairfield girls finished third at Washington with 65 points, led by a runner-up finish from freshman Malena Bloomquist in 21:27.83. Makenzie Kraemer finished sixth for the Trojans in 22:25.16 while Carley Seeley placed 10th in 22:53.18.
The familiar faces of Carson Shively and Kenny Cronin led the way for the Davis County boys. Shively finished third in 17:19 at East Lake Park while Cronin placed fourth in 18 minutes even.
"We knew that there were ranked teams and runners at this meet. We don't focus on that at all. Our goal is to be at or near the top in each race," Husted said of the Mustang boys. "This is definitely the strongest that I have ever seen our boys team-wise."
Brody Humphrey placed ninth for Davis County in 19 minutes, 10 seconds ahead of teammate Mike Amsden. David Nash placed 12th for the Mustang boys in 19:27 while Alex Hopkins posted a 19th-place finish for Davis County in 20:35.
"Alex probably had the greatest race that I have witnessed over his career in our program," Husted said. "He and many others are making the right moves for huge improvement."
Macy Hill led the Davis County girls, placing third in 22 minutes. Addison Stuchel and Makayla Bachman placed fifth and sixth, respectively, in 22:36 and 23:17 with Bachman edging out Centerville's Lauren Phillips by seven seconds.
"Our girls race was similar to catching lightening in a bottle," Husted said. "Our top three runners are so tough right now. This really sets their team up for success."