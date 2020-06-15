ALBIA — Bring on Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont. Bring on Fairfield.
Jena Lawrence and Alex Beard are willing to take anyone on. Any time, any place.
After all, there’s was a real possibility the two would never share a softball diamond together as Albia teammates just a few weeks ago.
Lawrence looked just as dominant as ever in the pitching circle for the sixth-ranked Lady Dees on Monday, striking out 11 batters while carrying a shutout into the seventh inning. Ultimately, Albia was able to hold off No. 11 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont for a 3-1 win in a clash of South Central Conference rivals who both open the season ranked in the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union’s preseason Class 3A poll.
Next up for Albia (1-0) will be another 11th-ranked foe, Fairfield. The Trojans scored a pair of impressive conference wins over a ranked rival of their own on Monday, sweeping No. 12 Washington 10-0 and 14-6, in an opening-night clash of top 15 squads in Class 4A.
“We thought we weren’t going to have a season at one point,” Lawrence said. “I don’t care. I want to play. Two games a day every day.
“Give us the highest ranked team in every division,” Alex Beard, Lawrence’s long time catcher, added. “We’ve been waiting for this for months and months. If there’s a ranked team in Class 5A, I want to play them.”
Albia and EBF proved to be a perfect match-up for the most unique opening night ever in the history of Iowa high school softball. The Lady Dees were one of the first teams to get out on the diamond on the first official day of practice, taking the field on June 1 at 12:01 a.m.
“Maybe that was the secret,” EBF head softball coach Tony Fenton joked. “Albia got the jump on us from that first day of practice.”
The Rockets stood tall against Albia as eighth-grade pitcher Megan Lobberecht matched Lawrence by allowing just one earned run on five hits. Ultimately, the difference in the game proved to be errors in the second and sixth innings by the Rocket defense that allowed Albia to plate a pair of unearned runs.
“We’ve got people in positions they’re not used to playing,” Fenton said. “Our shortstop is hurt right now, so we’ve got our second baseman (Eleanor Breon) playing short for now. I thought we played pretty well. It’s just the first game. It takes a little while to get our bats going.”
That was easier said than done against Lawrence, who struck out the side in the first before adding a pair of strikeouts in each of the next two innings. The Rockets stranded the tying run at third base in the fourth inning before finally making a late push in the seventh.
Down 3-0, the Rockets rallied with two outs to avoid being shutout. Lobberecht doubled ahead of an RBI single by Sarah Schutt, bringing Breon up as the potential tying run.
Lawrence, who last season struggled to finish games in the pitching circle, would not allow EBF to complete the comeback. Breon grounded out to Albia second baseman Abbey Griffin, capping an opening-night win for the five-year starting pitching of the Lady Dees.
“I worked hard to get here ever since last season. It was a put down for me,” Lawrence said. “This was the by-product of that hard work. Mechanically, there wasn’t a lot that was wrong last year. It more of a confidence issue for me last year that I worked hard to get over. At this point, two hits in an inning isn’t going to do anything to me. As long as we win, that’s what matters.
“It just feels great to be out here playing our rival and working towards Fort Dodge (and a return to the state tournament). It feels great. It’s really exciting.”
EBF (0-1) will test themselves again on Tuesday night. The Rockets head to Burlington to face the Grayhounds in a varsity doubleheader beginning at 5:30 p.m.