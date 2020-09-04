SIGOURNEY — The record will say the Sigourney-Keota football team has two wins.
But if you ask all-stater Brady Duwa, this was just another day the Cobras were 1-0.
With one day to prepare for an opponent, Duwa had two interceptions that set up touchdowns, and the eighth-ranked (Class 1A) Cobras rolled to a dominating 48-14 win over Union Friday at Cobra Field.
“I’ve told our guys ‘1-0 every day,’ said Duwa, who was a first-team all-state defensive back last year, and could be headed there again. “We’re 2-0 on the year, but we have to come to work every single day to get to 1-0. Everyone has rallied together really good.”
The Cobras (2-0) were supposed to play EBF, but the Rockets had to cancel. That left Union (0-2) as an opponent. S-K didn’t get the tape until late Wednesday.
“Definitely tough to prepare in one day. All of our guys jumped right on film as soon as we got it Thursday night,” Duwa said. “We started watching as much as we could. In our group chat we were texting back and forth about what we saw.”
What they saw was pretty much spot on. The Cobras’ defense was suffocating, allowing just 65 yards in the first half in taking a 35-0 lead. Union’s Jacob Carey, who went over 100 yards last week against Oelwein, had three carries for 15 yards, 13 of those on one carry. Quarterback Grant Behrens was uncomfortable for much of the game.
“I give it to the kids because I was really nervous about this opponent,” Cobras coach Jared Jensen said. “(Union) has speed and dudes who can run. Our defense stepped up and kept them under control.”
S-K’s single-wing offense was lethal — and balanced. The Cobras rushed for 326 yards, but were slowed somewhat with the big lead in the second half. Quarterback Cade Molyneux rushed for 100 yards and a touchdown, and connected with Wyatt Sieren on a 68-yard touchdown pass in the opening quarter, one of three scores longer than 35 yards for S-K.
But the defense was excellent as well, forcing three turnovers, with one of Duwa’s interceptions ending one of the Knights’ better drives of the first half.
“Last year, we were plus-30 on turnovers, so we really wanted to build on that,” Duwa said. “It’s a huge momentum swing when we can get the ball back, and get our offense back on the field. No one wants to go against the ground-and-pound of our offense.”
Jensen agreed, believing the defense and offense went hand-in-hand in the game.
“Last week (against Mid-Prairie), we were giving up some plays, but made big plays and stops,” he said. “Tonight, both the offense and defense were playing at the same high level. Our strides from Week 1 to Week 2 were tremendous.”
The Cobras shook off a muffed punt return in the opening quarter to put together three long scoring drives. A pair of short runs by Sam Sieren put S-K on the scoreboard, but the back-breaker came when Molyneux found Wyatt Sieren for the long touchdown pass as time expired in the quarter.
Molyneux then added a 39-yard touchdown run and Levi Crawford a 65-yard score as the Cobras put the continuous clock in motion going into the second half.
Four different players had at least 50 yards rushing for the Cobras, and that balance was too much for the Knights to overcome.
“They understand the system. We had two backups playing at wing and tailback, and they didn’t miss a beat,” Jensen said. “They know where to go and what to do. It doesn’t matter who we have in there. They’re ready to make plays.”
Duwa said all the running success starts up front.
“Our backs all feel like we have breakaway speed, but I give a lot of credit to that offensive line,” he said. “When they work as a unit, and all I have to do is run through a hole and fall down for five yards, I can do that all night. They don’t get enough credit or enough love, but they do all the hard work for us.”
Like every other program in the state, the Cobras cherish each opportunity to take the field. They open district play at Louisa-Muscatine next week, but things can change at a moment’s notice.
And there is still that lingering hunger for a team that went 8-1 last year and missed the playoffs because of a strength-of-schedule tiebreaker.
“From the get-go, I’ve told our guys that nothing is guaranteed. We have to be happy we’re out here doing this,” Jensen said. “We could be like a lot of other states and not be playing. We know things will happen with COVID-19. You just have to be ready.
“We just have to rely on those things that we do really well, and work off that.”