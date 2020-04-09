DES MOINES — Des Moines Public Schools announced on Thursday the cancellation of all spring sports activities at all five high schools.
Des Moines Lincoln, Des Moines Roosevelt, Des Moines East, Des Moines Hoover and Des Moines North will not compete in track and field, soccer, golf or tennis next month even if those seasons resume across the state on May 1. All five schools compete against Ottumwa in the CIML Metro conference.
The school district will re-evaluate on June 1 and decide when to resume practices and competitions for the summer sports season, including baseball and softball. Any changes to summer sports camps, if any, will be announced at a later date.